Home ›   India News ›   CBI asked TMC Rajya Sabha MP, Derek O'Brien to join ongoing investigation in Saradha chit fund case

शारदा चिटफंड : जांच में शामिल होने के लिए सीबीआई ने टीएमसी सांसद डेरेक ओ ब्रायन को बुलाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 09:00 PM IST
टीएमसी से राज्यसभा सांसद डेरेक ओ ब्रायन (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल के चर्चित शारदा चिटफंड की जांच सीबीआई (केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो) कर रही है। शुक्रवार को सीबीआई ने तृणमूल कांग्रेस के राज्यसभा सांसद डेरेक ओ ब्रायन को जारी जांच में शामिल होने के लिए बुलाया है।  
saradha chit fund central bureau of investigation cbi सीबीआई derek o brien trinamool congress
