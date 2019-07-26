शारदा चिटफंड : जांच में शामिल होने के लिए सीबीआई ने टीएमसी सांसद डेरेक ओ ब्रायन को बुलाया

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked Trinamol Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP, Derek O'Brien to join ongoing investigation in Saradha chit fund case. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/Rd70jEMqPn— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019
26 जुलाई 2019