10 राज्यों में बर्ड फ्लू के मामलों की पुष्टि, राज्य जारी करें एडवायजरी: केंद्र सरकार

Cases of Avian Influenza confirmed in 10 states, cases of unnatural mortality of birds reported in Ganderbal Dist of J&K and 4 districts of Jharkhand. States should issue advisories on do's & don’ts regarding consumption of poultry & eggs, so as to avoid spreading of rumours: GoI— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.