मुंबई में एक फ्लैट के लिए इस व्यापारी ने खर्च किये 120 करोड़ रुपये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 10:06 AM IST
businessman Niraj Bajaj paid Rs 120 crore for a apartment in Mumbai
मुंबई के वर्ली में एक अपार्टमेंट के लिए एक व्यापारी ने 120 करोड़ रुपये कीमत चुकायी है। हाउसिंग एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि यह अब तक की सबसे महंगी डील है जिसमे एक अपार्टमेंट के लिए किसी शख्स ने इतनी ज्यादा कीमत चुकायी है। 
मीडिया रिपोर्टस के मुताबिक बिजनेसमैन नीरज बजाज ने मुंबई के वर्ली में 1587 स्कवॉयर मीटर के अपार्टमेंट के लिए 120 करोड़ रुपये चुकाये हैं। इससे पहले 2017 में बिजनेसमैन देवेन मेहता ने पेडर रोड पर लोधा अल्टामाउंट में एक अपार्टमेंट के लिए 57.45 करोड़ रुपये चुकाये थे। जोकि 2017 में एक अपार्टमेंट के लिए चुकायी गयी सबसे बड़ी राशि थी।  

आपको बता दें कि बजाज का फ्लैट 50वीं मंजिल पर है जिस पर अभी निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। फ्लैट के साथ बजाज को 8 कार पार्किंग के लिए भी जगह मिलेगी। बजाज मुकंद लिमिटेड के साथ जुड़े हुए हैं और उनके प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि यह फ्लैट उन्होंने निजी रुझान की वजह से खरीदा है। यह फ्लैट वर्ली में डॉ एनी बेसेन्ट रोड पर स्थित है।    

