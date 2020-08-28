शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   businessman anand mahindra impressed by creativity of farmers

बाइक चलाकर टायर से निकाल रहे थे मक्के के दाने, आनंद महिंद्रा भी हुए इम्प्रेस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 28 Aug 2020 12:54 AM IST
विज्ञापन
उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा
उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा - फोटो : PTI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
देश के जाने माने उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा सोशल मीडिया पर काफी सक्रिय रहते हैं। जब भी कभी कोई अलग चीज उन्हें दिखती है वह तुरंत शेयर करते हैं और चुटकी लेते हैं।
विज्ञापन

ऐसा ही एक वीडियो उन्होंने शेयर किया, जिसमें कुछ किसान मक्का के दानों को बाइक के टायर से चलाकर निकाल रहे हैं। इसको देखकर उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि मैं लगातार देखता हूं, हमारे किसान किसी बाइक या ट्रैक्टर को मल्टी टास्किंग मशीन में बदल देते हैं। इस तरह का उपयोग मैंने कभी शायद अपने सपने में नहीं सोचा होगा।
 
IBPS PO - पूरा करें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना, मात्र 2,499 रु. में लें क्रैश कोर्स में एडमिशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
anand mahindra anand mahindra tweet farmers

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Amritsar

पंजाब सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, प्रदेश में लॉकडाउन लगाया, पढ़ें- कब से कब तक रहेगा प्रभावी

27 अगस्त 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती, आदित्य ठाकरे
Entertainment

आदित्य ठाकरे से मुलाकात पर रिया चक्रवर्ती का बयान, कहा- मैं उनसे...

27 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रिया ने कहा: दोस्तों संग थाइलैंड की ट्रिप पर 70 लाख खर्च किए थे सुशांत ने

27 अगस्त 2020

भारत में कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन कोविशिल्ड ट्रायल
Health & Fitness

टीके के ट्रायल पर अच्छी खबर, अब अगले सात दिन में इतने लोगों को दी जाएगी वैक्सीन

27 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रिया को ऐसे मिली थी सुशांत की मौत की खबर, 'सॉरी बाबू' कहकर छुए थे पैर

27 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीजी गैस सिलेंडर बुकिंग ऑनलाइन कैशबैक
Tip of the Day

गैस सिलिंडर ऑनलाइन बुक करने पर मिल रहा कैशबैक, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

27 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

यूरोप ट्रिप पर रिया ने सुशांत के पैसों पर किए मजे, जानिए अभिनेत्री का जवाब

27 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस: हार्ड डिस्क नष्ट करने के सवाल पर रिया चक्रवर्ती ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, सफाई में कही ये बात

27 अगस्त 2020

अंकिता लोखंडे, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रिया ने कहा- 'सुशांत को फ्लाइट में लगता था डर', अंकिता ने इस वीडियो से दिया जवाब

27 अगस्त 2020

Airtel and Vodafone idea
Tech Diary

Airtel और Vodafone-idea को हुआ बड़ा नुकसान, 94 लाख ग्राहकों ने कहा अलविदा

27 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited