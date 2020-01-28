महाराष्ट्र में बस और आटोरिक्शा में टक्कर, दोनों वाहन कुएं में गिरे, 8 की मौत

#UPDATE Arti Singh, Superintendent of Police, Nashik (Rural): 9 bodies have been recovered and 18 injured persons have been shifted to hospital, so far. Rescue operation still underway, the death toll is likely to increase. https://t.co/cV051CeLU6— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पूरी दुनिया इस समय कोरोनावायरस से डरी हुई है। कई देशों में अभी तक इस वायरस के मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। हर देश में दूसरे देशों से आने वाले यात्रियों की स्क्रीनिंग (जांच) की जा रही है। कोरोनावायरस को प्रकोप लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है।
28 जनवरी 2020