Bus met with an accident in JunagarhJ, Gujarat

गुजरात: जूनागढ़ में सड़क हादसे का शिकार हुई बस, छह यात्रियों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जूनागढ़ Updated Sat, 11 Jan 2020 05:59 PM IST
Bus Accident
Bus Accident - फोटो : ANI
गुजरात के जूनागढ़ में एक चलती बस हादसे का शिकार हो गई। बस में यात्रा कर रहे यात्रियों में से छह की मौत हो गई, जबकि कुछ लोग घायल भी हुए हैं। दुर्घटना के बाद बस की उपरी छत अलग होकर दूर जा गिरी। 
bus accident accident
