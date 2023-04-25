Maharashtra: पुणे-सोलापुर हाईवे पर पलटी बस, 12 यात्री घायल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
महाराष्ट्र के पुणे जिले में सोमवार को एक बस के पलट जाने से 12 यात्री घायल हो गए। पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि हादसा पुणे-सोलापुर हाईवे पर यवत के पास रात 8:30 बजे हुआ। बस मुंबई से तेलंगाना के निजामाबाद जा रही थी।
#WATCH | Maharashtra: 12 people were injured after a bus travelling from Mumbai to Nizamabad overturned on Pune-Solapur Highway near Yavat. The accident occurred when the driver applied brakes to avoid hitting a motorcycle. The injured passengers were taken to the hospital but… pic.twitter.com/sTlAO15LwY
— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023
