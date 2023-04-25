Maharashtra: पुणे-सोलापुर हाईवे पर पलटी बस, 12 यात्री घायल

महाराष्ट्र के पुणे जिले में सोमवार को एक बस के पलट जाने से 12 यात्री घायल हो गए। पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि हादसा पुणे-सोलापुर हाईवे पर यवत के पास रात 8:30 बजे हुआ। बस मुंबई से तेलंगाना के निजामाबाद जा रही थी।

