बजट सत्र : कांग्रेस समेत 16 पार्टियां राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण का करेंगी बहष्किार

We're issuing a statement from 16 political parties that we're boycotting President's Address that will be delivered at Parliament tomorrow. The major reason behind this decision is that the Bills (Farm Laws) were passed forcibly in House, without Opposition: GN Azad, Congress pic.twitter.com/9uhtfLKh67— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021
