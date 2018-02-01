अपना शहर चुनें

Budget 2018: पीएचडी स्कॉलर्स को मिल सकता है पीएम रिसर्च फेलोशिप का तोहफा

सीमा शर्मा, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 01:01 AM IST
मोदी सरकार के चौथे बजट में देश की शिक्षा के बजट में बढ़ोतरी होने की उम्मीद है। बजट में पीएचडी व एमटेक स्कॉलर्स को प्रधानमंत्री रिसर्च फेलोशिप का तोहफा मिल सकता है, जिसमें प्रति महीना 75 हजार रुपये मिलेंगे। खास बात यह है कि उच्च शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता में सुधार के लिए सरकार हायर एजुकेशन फाइनेंस एजेंसी के बजट में पांच गुना तक बढ़ोतरी करने की भी घोषणा कर सकती है। 

सूत्रों का कहना है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी स्कूल से लेकर उच्च शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता में सुधार पर फोकस कर रहे हैं। इसी के तहत शिक्षा के बजट में आश्चर्यचकित बढ़ोतरी होने की उम्मीद है। सूत्र बताते हैं कि रिसर्च व इंनोवेशन को बढ़ाने से ही भारत दुनिया के टॉप शिक्षण संस्थानों को टक्कर दे सकता है। 

इसी के चलते इस बजट में उम्मीद की जा रही है कि सरकार पीएचडी व एमटेक स्कॉलर्स के लिए प्रधानमंत्री रिसर्च फेलोशिप योजना की घोषणा हो सकती है। इसके तहत प्रति चयनित छात्र को 75 हजार रुपये प्रति महीना मिलेगा। वहीं, पिछले बजट में हायर एजुकेशन फाइनेंस एजेंसी का गठन किया गया था। अभी तक इसमें दस हजार करोड़ का बजट का प्रावधान है, जिसमें एक लाख करोड़ रुपये तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है। 

भारत उच्च शिक्षा में बनेगा हब

दुनिया के सौ सर्वश्रेष्ठ शिक्षण संस्थानों में शामिल होने के लिए सरकार ने इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ ऐमिनेंस की योजना तैयार करवायी है। इसी के तहत उम्मीद की जा रही है सरकार विदेशी छात्रों को भारत में उच्च शिक्षा की पढ़ायी करवाने के लिए स्टडी इन इंडिया योजना की घोषणा भी कर सकती है। इसका मकसद होगा कि दुनिया में भारत को उच्च शिक्षा का हब बनाना। 
budget 2018 arun jaitley pm research fellowship.

