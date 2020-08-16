शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group meeting focused on the misuse of darknet

ब्रिक्स एंटी-ड्रग वर्किंग ग्रुप की बैठक में ड्रग के रोकथाम और डार्कनेट पर हुई चर्चा: गृह मंत्रालय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 16 Aug 2020 12:49 PM IST
गृह मंत्रालय
गृह मंत्रालय - फोटो : ANI

ब्रिक्स एंटी-ड्रग वर्किंग ग्रुप की चौथी बैठक में इसके पांचों सदस्य राष्ट्रों ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय ड्रग-विरोधी सम्मेलनों की प्रतिबद्धता पर जोर देते हुए एक विज्ञप्ति को अपनाया। गृह मंत्रालय ने इसकी जानकारी दी। इस बैठक का आयोजन वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए किया गया था। 
गृह मंत्रालय ने कहा, भारत ने ब्रिक्स देशों (ब्राजील, रूस, भारत, चीन और दक्षिण अफ्रीका) के बीच वास्तविक समय की जानकारी साझा करने के लिए नोडल बिंदुओं को स्थापित करने का आह्वान किया है। बैठक ड्रग तस्करी के लिए डार्कनेट और अन्य उन्नत प्रौद्योगिकियों के दुरुपयोग पर केंद्रित थी। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

