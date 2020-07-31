Breaking News: छत्तीसगढ़ में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 256 नए मामले, एक की मौत

LiveBreaking News: छत्तीसगढ़ में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 256 नए मामले, एक की मौत
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against two former officials of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, & others including private persons on allegations of causing loss to IITM: CBI pic.twitter.com/jq8Z21l9pw— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020
Punjab Government issues transfer and posting orders of 88 Police officers including 33 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state.— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020
256 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Chhattisgarh today, taking the total number of cases to 8856. Death toll rises to 51 after 1 death was reported today: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/gkXJhjwtNR— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020
Government of Jharkhand orders extension of lockdown related restrictions currently in place in the state outside containment zones, up to 31st August, due to #COVID19. The order to come into effect from 1st August.— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020
कांग्रेस पार्टी की अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी को आज शाम सात बजे सर गंगा राम अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया।
30 जुलाई 2020