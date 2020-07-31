Breaking News: छत्तीसगढ़ में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 256 नए मामले, एक की मौत

12:15 AM, 31-Jul-2020

झारखंड में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए सरकार ने लॉकडाउन को 31 अगस्त तक बढ़ाने का फैसला किया है। सरकार ने कहा है कि मौजूदा रियायतों के साथ यह लॉकडाउन 1 अगस्त से प्रभावी हो जाएगा।

Government of Jharkhand orders extension of lockdown related restrictions currently in place in the state outside containment zones, up to 31st August, due to #COVID19. The order to come into effect from 1st August.