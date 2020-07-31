शहर चुनें
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 31th July 2020

Live

Breaking News: छत्तीसगढ़ में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 256 नए मामले, एक की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 31 Jul 2020 01:19 AM IST
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 31th July 2020
झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

  • राजस्थान में  सभी धार्मिक स्थलों को 1 सितंबर से फिर से खोलने की अनुमति
  • झारखंड में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 371 नए मामले सामने आए
  • कोरोना  के कारण दिल्ली में हाई कोर्ट और बाकी कोर्ट 14 अगस्त तक बंद रहेंगे
लाइव अपडेट

12:53 AM, 31-Jul-2020

IITM के दो पूर्व अधिकारियों समेत अन्य के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

सीबीआई ने IITM के दो पूर्व अधिकारियों समेत अन्य व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। इन सभी पर संस्था को नुकसान पहुंचाने का आऱोप है।
12:45 AM, 31-Jul-2020

पंजाब में पुलिस अधिकारियों के ट्रांसफर और पोस्टिंग के आदेश जारी

पंजाब सरकार ने राज्य में 33 भारतीय पुलिस सेवा (IPS) अधिकारियों समेत 88 पुलिस अधिकारियों के ट्रांसफर और पोस्टिंग के आदेश जारी किए।
12:43 AM, 31-Jul-2020

छत्तीसगढ़ में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 256 नए मामले

छत्तीसगढ़ में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 256 नए मामले सामने आए वहीं 1 की मौत भी हुई। नए आंकड़े के मुताबिक राज्य में अब कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 8,856 हो गई है और मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 51 हो गई है: राज्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग
12:15 AM, 31-Jul-2020

Breaking News: छत्तीसगढ़ में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 256 नए मामले, एक की मौत

झारखंड में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए सरकार ने लॉकडाउन को 31 अगस्त तक बढ़ाने का फैसला किया है। सरकार ने कहा है कि मौजूदा रियायतों के साथ यह लॉकडाउन 1 अगस्त से  प्रभावी हो जाएगा।
hindi news live live hindi news breaking news in hindi oronavirus vaccine covid 19 vaccine earthquake
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

Spotlight

Jio phone 5
Gadgets

बड़े धमाके की तैयारी में जियो, 500 रुपये से भी कम में लॉन्च कर सकता है फोन

30 जुलाई 2020

सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी गंगाराम अस्पताल में भर्ती, डॉक्टरों ने कहा- हालत स्थिर

30 जुलाई 2020

Uttarakhand weather: Mla Harish Dhami Falls into River debris Heavy Flow in Dharchula
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: आपदा पीड़ितों से मिलकर लौट रहे विधायक धामी मलबे के तेज सैलाब में बहे

30 जुलाई 2020

Coronavirus Drug Update
Health & Fitness

1500 लोगों पर पांच महीने तक रिसर्च: हेपेटाइटिस की दवा लेने वालों को नहीं हुआ कोरोना संक्रमण

30 जुलाई 2020

राजेश भूषण (स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय)
India News

कोरोना बुलेटिन: रिकवरी रेट बढ़ा, भारत जैसे देश में हर्ड इम्यूनिटी बेहतर विकल्प नहीं

30 जुलाई 2020

non chinese smartphones
Gadgets

भारतीय बाजार में उपलब्ध हैं ये शानदार नॉन-चाइनीज Smartphones, कीमत 10 हजार से कम

30 जुलाई 2020

हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

पिता बने हार्दिक पांड्या, मंगेतर नताशा ने दिया बेटे को जन्म, लगा बधाइयों का तांता

30 जुलाई 2020

Himachal Cabinet Expansion Three New Cabinet Ministers Oath Taking Ceremony In Raj Bhawan Shimla and protest outside Himachal pradesh secretariat
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: राजभवन में मंत्री ले रहे थे शपथ, सचिवालय हो गया खाली

30 जुलाई 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Maruti Futuro E Concept
Automobiles

Maruti Suzuki लाने वाली है ये पांच धांसू कारें, Hyundai Creta और Seltos को देंगी टक्कर!

30 जुलाई 2020

अनिल मुरली
Bollywood

मलयालम अभिनेता अनिल मुरली का निधन, 56 साल की उम्र में ली आखिरी सांस

30 जुलाई 2020

