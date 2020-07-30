शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 30th July 2020

Live

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज LIVE: अब 30 सितंबर तक दाखिल कर सकते हैं आयकर रिटर्न

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 30 Jul 2020 12:44 AM IST
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 30th July 2020
coronavirus in india - फोटो : पीटीआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now

खास बातें

  • देश में पिछले 24 घंटे में 48,513 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 768 लोगों की मौत हुई है।
  • देशभर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 15,31,669 हो गई है। अब तक 34,193 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। 
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

12:28 AM, 30-Jul-2020

अब 30 सितंबर तक कर सकते हैं आयकर रिटर्न दाखिल

कोविड19 महामारी के कारण उत्पन्न बाधाओं और करदाताओं को और अधिक सहूलियत दिए जाने के मद्देनजर केंद्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर बोर्ड (सीबीडीटी) ने वित्त वर्ष 2018-19 (एवाय 2019-20) के लिए आयकर रिटर्न दाखिल करने की नियत तारीख 31 जुलाई से बढ़ाकर 30 सितंबर 2020 कर दी है। -आयकर विभाग
विज्ञापन
12:23 AM, 30-Jul-2020

रूस अगस्त में दे सकता है कोरोना के वैक्सीन को मंजूरी

एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक रूस अगस्त मध्य तक दुनिया के पहले COVID-19 वैक्सीन के सार्वजनिक उपयोग की मंजूरी दे सकता है।
12:13 AM, 30-Jul-2020

LIVE: अब 30 सितंबर तक दाखिल कर सकते हैं आयकर रिटर्न

असम में 1348 नए मामले
राज्य में बीते 24 घंटे में 18,941 टेस्ट किए जाने के बाद कोरोना के 1,348 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। पॉजिटिव मामलों की दर 7.11 फीसदी है। कुल मामलों की संख्या 36,295 हो गई है, इनमें से 26,618 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। 9,582 सक्रिय मामले हैं और 92 लोगों की मौत हुई है। हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री, असम
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
breaking news breaking news in hindi oronavirus vaccine covid 19 vaccine coronavirus vaccine update vaccine for coronavirus
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गृह मंत्रालय
India News

Unlock-3 के लिए दिशा-निर्देश जारी, रात्रि कर्फ्यू हटा, मेट्रो और स्कूल फिलहाल बंद रहेंगे

29 जुलाई 2020

फ्रांस से राफेल लाने वाली टीम के साथ रोहित कटारिया
Delhi NCR

गुड़गांव के रोहित कटारिया फ्रांस से लाए राफेल विमान, अंबाला पहुंचते ही ग्रुप कैप्टन के पद पर मिली पदोन्नति

29 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
non-Chinese smartphones
Gadgets

भारत में लोकप्रिय आठ स्मार्टफोन जो चाइनीज नहीं हैं, यहां है पूरी लिस्ट

29 जुलाई 2020

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान
Chandigarh

अब दुश्मनों के मंसूबे होंगे फेल, आ गया गेमचेंजर राफेल, 12 क्लिक में जानिए खूबियां और ताकत

29 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: रिया चक्रवर्ती की सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अर्जी, मुंबई पुलिस से जांच करवाने की मांग

29 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, अंकिता लोखंडे, रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रिया चक्रवर्ती के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज होते ही अंकिता लोखंडे ने दिया रिएक्शन, सोशल मीडिया पर कही ये बात

29 जुलाई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वैक्सीन पर अच्छी खबर, 10 अगस्त तक आ सकता है टीका, ऐसे लोगों को मिलेगा पहले

29 जुलाई 2020

नई शिक्षा नीति
India News

नई शिक्षा नीति को मोदी कैबिनेट की मंजूरी, जानिए अब क्या बदलेगा

29 जुलाई 2020

राफेल को उड़ाकर ला रहे विंग कमांडर मनीष सिंह और अभिषेक त्रिपाठी
Ballia

फ्रांस से राफेल उड़ाकर लाए यूपी के दो जांबाज बेटे, गर्व से फूले नहीं समा रहे परिजन

29 जुलाई 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

एचआरडी का नाम बदलकर शिक्षा मंत्रालय किया गया, नई शिक्षा नीति को भी मिली मंजूरी

29 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

गृह मंत्रालय ने जारी किए अनलॉक-3 के दिशा-निर्देश, जानिए क्या हैं नए बदलाव

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने अनलॉक-3 के लिए दिशानिर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। इस दौरान रात में लोगों के आवागमन पर लगे प्रतिबंध को भी हटा दिया गया है।

29 जुलाई 2020

राफेल 2:17

फ्रांस से अंबाला एयरबेस तक राफेल की रोमांचक उड़ान का नजारा, वायुसेना को मिले 5 राफेल विमान

29 जुलाई 2020

राफेल 1:08

राफेल विमानों ने पार किया मुंबई एयरस्पेस, रक्षा मंत्री की ओर से ट्वीट किया गया वीडियो

29 जुलाई 2020

भारत में राफेल 1:01

भारत की वायुसीमा में राफेल का स्वागत है

29 जुलाई 2020

उत्तराखंड बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2020 1:10

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: विद्यार्थियों का इंतजार खत्म, 10वीं में लड़कियों ने मारी बाजी

29 जुलाई 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान
India News

चीन और पाक के लिए चिंता का सबब बनेंगे राफेल विमान, जानिए विशेषज्ञों की राय

बीते कई दिनों के इंतजार के बाद आज बुधवार को राफेल विमान भारत की सरजमीं पर पहुंच गए। अत्याधुनिक तकनीकी और क्षमताओं से लैस ये विमान भारतीय वायु सेना की ताकत में महत्वपूर्ण इजाफा करेंगे।

29 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

34 साल बाद हुआ देश की शिक्षा नीति में परिवर्तन, अब कुछ ऐसी होगी शिक्षा व्यवस्था

29 जुलाई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

Unlock-3 : स्कूल-कॉलेज और मेट्रो रेल समेत इन सेवाओं पर जारी रहेगा प्रतिबंध

29 जुलाई 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

एचआरडी का नाम बदलकर शिक्षा मंत्रालय किया गया, नई शिक्षा नीति को भी मिली मंजूरी

29 जुलाई 2020

लॉकडाउन
India News

लॉकडाउन की वजह से कार्यालय नहीं पहुंच पाने वाले कर्मचारियों को सरकार से राहत

29 जुलाई 2020

Rafale Jet
India News

भारतीय आसमान में राफेल की गर्जना, हैप्पी लैंडिंग के मैसेज के साथ नौसेना ने किया स्वागत

29 जुलाई 2020

राफेल विमानों के साथ दो सुखोई विमान (पीछे की ओर)
India News

राफेल विमानों की अगवानी को पहुंचे सुखोई, वायु सेना ने कहा- गोल्डेन एरो का स्वागत है

29 जुलाई 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited