Breaking News: महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर में 6 कोरोना मरीजों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

Maharashtra: Kolhapur district administration has registered an FIR against six #COVID19 patients for playing football without wearing maks inside an isolation centre in the district. The video of the patients playing football went viral on social media.— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020
3044 #COVID19 positive cases and 38 deaths reported in Pune today. Death toll rises to 1737 while total positive cases are at 72782: Dr Bhagwan Pawar, District Health Officer (DHO) #Maharashtra— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020
उधर फ्रांस से राफेल ने भारत के लिए उड़ान भरी और इधर राजनीति को भी पंख लग गए। पूर्व गृहमंत्री और वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम ने इसका स्वागत करते हुए राफेल खरीदने का श्रेय यूपीए सरकार के सिर बांधा।
27 जुलाई 2020