Breaking News: महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर में 6 कोरोना मरीजों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

12:32 AM, 28-Jul-2020

महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर में 6 कोरोना मरीजों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। दरअसल ये सभी मरीज बिना मास्क पहने क्वारंटीन केंद्र में फुटबॉल खेल रहे थे और इनका खेलते हुए वीडियो किसी ने सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया।

Maharashtra: Kolhapur district administration has registered an FIR against six #COVID19 patients for playing football without wearing maks inside an isolation centre in the district. The video of the patients playing football went viral on social media.