शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 28th July 2020

Live

Breaking News: महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर में 6 कोरोना मरीजों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 28 Jul 2020 12:35 AM IST
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 28th July 2020
coronavirus in india - फोटो : पीटीआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

12:32 AM, 28-Jul-2020

कोल्हापुर में 6 कोरोना मरीजों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर में 6 कोरोना मरीजों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। दरअसल ये सभी मरीज बिना मास्क पहने क्वारंटीन केंद्र में फुटबॉल खेल रहे थे और इनका खेलते हुए वीडियो किसी ने सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया।
विज्ञापन
12:09 AM, 28-Jul-2020

Breaking News: महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर में 6 कोरोना मरीजों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में सोमवार को कोरोना के 3044 नए मामले सामने आए और 38 लोगों की मौत हो गई। नए आंकड़े के मुताबिक शहर में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 72782 हो गई और अब तक 1737 लोगों की मौत हो गई है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
breaking news breaking news in hindi oronavirus vaccine covid 19 vaccine coronavirus vaccine update vaccine for coronavirus
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पुलिस के कड़े पहरे में हुआ तीनों का अंतिम संस्कार
Agra

तिहरा हत्याकांडः संगीनों के साए में उठीं अर्थियां, खौफ में दिखे चेहरे, जेहन में हमले की दहशत

28 जुलाई 2020

तत्कालीन पीएम इंदिरा गांधी टाइम कैप्सूल के साथ
India News

जमीन से 2000 फीट नीचे सहेजकर रखे जाएंगे सबूत, पीएम मोदी से पहले इंदिरा भी कर चुकी हैं ये काम 

27 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: क्या है 'दिल्ली मॉडल', जिससे राजधानी में आया सुधार, अब विदेशों में भी हो रही चर्चा

27 जुलाई 2020

Rafale Jets
India News

वायुसेना के ये जांबाज उड़ाकर ला रहे राफेल, फ्रांस में जाकर ली थी खास ट्रेनिंग, जानें अब आगे क्या 

27 जुलाई 2020

ऐश्वर्या राय, आराध्या बच्चन
Bollywood

कोरोना निगेटिव होने के बाद ऐश्वर्या और आराध्या को अस्पताल से मिली छुट्टी, अभिषेक ने फैंस को कहा शुक्रिया

27 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
कोरोना वायरस पर नई जानकारी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Health & Fitness

कोरोना पर नई जानकारी, शरीर के इम्यून सिस्टम को इस तरह चकमा देता है वायरस

27 जुलाई 2020

चूल्हे के पास बनी कब्र
Etawah

Exclusive: आंगन से लेकर चूल्हे तक हर घर में दफन हैं अपनों के शव

27 जुलाई 2020

Tejpatta ke fayde
Health & Fitness

डायबिटीज के मरीजों के लिए रामबाण औषधि है तेजपत्ता, इसके और भी हैं कई फायदे

27 जुलाई 2020

Rafale Fighter Jet
India News

इंतजार खत्म: दुश्मनों से सीमा की निगरानी करने को तैनात होंगे राफेल, जानें खूबियां 

27 जुलाई 2020

Covid Vaccine
Health & Fitness

Corona Vaccine Update: सबसे पहले इन शहरों के लोगों को दी जाएगी कोरोना की वैक्सीन!

27 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

राफेल फाइटर विमान की पहली खेप भारत के लिए रवाना, जानें खासियत

राफेल फाइटर विमान की पहली खेप भारत के लिए रवाना हो चुके हैं। और जल्द ही भारत पहुंच जाएंगे। जानिए इस विमान की क्या है खासियत।

27 जुलाई 2020

राफेल 2:06

राफेल फाइटर जेट हुए भारत के लिए रवाना, सामने आई पहली उड़ान की तस्वीरें

27 जुलाई 2020

चाइना एप बैन 1:08

भारत सरकार ने फिर 47 चीनी एप्स पर लगाया बैन, अब पबजी की है बारी!

27 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना वायरस अपडेट 1:13

भारत में कोरोना के मामले 14 लाख पार, पीएम मोदी करेंगे 3 कोरोना टेस्टिंग लैब्स का उद्घाटन

27 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना वायरस अपडेट 1:17

27 जुलाई कोरोना वायरस अपडेट: जानिए चंद मिनटों में कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ी हर खबर

27 जुलाई 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

राफेल
India News

उधर राफेल की भारत के लिए उड़ान और इधर हुआ राजनीतिक बयानबाजी का टेकऑफ

उधर फ्रांस से राफेल ने भारत के लिए उड़ान भरी और इधर राजनीति को भी पंख लग गए। पूर्व गृहमंत्री और वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम ने इसका स्वागत करते हुए राफेल खरीदने का श्रेय यूपीए सरकार के सिर बांधा। 

27 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
भाजपा में शामिल हुए किसान नेता जयेश पटेल
India News

भाजपा में शामिल हुए किसान नेता जयेश पटेल, बुलेट ट्रेन प्रोजेक्ट का किया था विरोध

27 जुलाई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पाकिस्तान में गुरुद्वारे को मस्जिद में बदलने की साजिश, भारत ने जताया कड़ा विरोध

27 जुलाई 2020

कोवैक्सिन
India News

ओडिशा के अस्पताल में covaxin का परीक्षण शुरू

27 जुलाई 2020

मौसम एप
India News

'मौसम एप' पर मिलेगी सारी अहम जानकारी, सरकार ने जारी किया खास मोबाइल एप

27 जुलाई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

14 घंटे तक पड़ा रहा कोरोना से मृत व्यक्ति का शव, पार्षद पर फोन न उठाने का आरोप

27 जुलाई 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना पर पीएम मोदी की मुख्यमंत्रियों संग आज होगी बैठक, अनलॉक 3 पर हो सकती है चर्चा

27 जुलाई 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited