India News

एयर इंडिया की दिल्ली-कोलकाता फ्लाइट में मचा हड़कंप, हुई इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 05:30 PM IST
air india
air india
एयर इंडिया की दिल्ली से कोलकाता जाने वाली फ्लाइट संख्या AI-020 में बम की धमकी वाली कॉल मिली है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक बम धमकी की कॉल मिलने के बाद 
दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर हड़कंप मच गया।

बम की सूचना वाली कॉल के बाद फ्लाइट की दिल्ली में इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग कराई गई और प्लेन को खाली करवाया गया। बता दें कि सभी यात्री सुरक्षित हैं। बम की धमकी वाली कॉल की जांच की जा रही है। 

Bomb threat call received by Air India's call centre for their AI-020 Delhi-Kolkata flight. The flight is in Delhi, all passengers have de-boarded, security check underway. pic.twitter.com/chlDzDzpai

— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2018


 
air india bomb threat call air india call centre delhi kolkata flight

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

CBSE will re-exam of two subjects, alert for students of 10th and 12th
India News

CBSE पेपर लीक: दोबारा होंगी 10वीं और 12वीं की दो परीक्षाएं, PM मोदी ने दिए कड़ी कार्रवाई के आदेश

बोर्ड ने दोबारा परीक्षा की तारीखों का अभी ऐलान नहीं किया है। बोर्ड का कहना है कि एक हफ्ते के भीतर वो नई तारीखों का ऐलान कर देगी।

28 मार्च 2018

venkaiah naidu take a dig at congress mp renuka choudhary in rajya sabha
India News

राज्यसभा में नायडू ने रेणुका चौधरी पर कसा तंज, बोले- अपना वजन घटाइए और कांग्रेस का बढ़ाइए

28 मार्च 2018

Aadhaar has a robust data protection regime says UIDAI CEO 
India News

आधार डाटा चोरी पर UIDAI के सीईओ का बड़ा बयान

28 मार्च 2018

गुलाम नबी आजाद
India News

गुलाम नबी बोले- ये ऐसे सूरज हैं जो इधर डूबे-उधर निकले, सुनकर मुस्कुराते रहे नरेश अग्रवाल

28 मार्च 2018

राज्यसभा में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

58 सांसदों की विदाई पर PM का कटाक्ष, कहा- हंगामे के चलते नहीं बन सके ऐतिहासिक फैसलों के गवाह

28 मार्च 2018

road accident
India News

वीडियोः सड़क के बीचों-बीच तड़पती रही महिला, बिना रुके दाएं-बाएं निकलते रहे लोग

28 मार्च 2018

HRD Ministry: Government will take these steps to stop question papers to leak
India News

लीक ना हों Question Papers इसलिए सरकार उठाएगी अब ये कदम

28 मार्च 2018

शंभाजी पाटिल निलंगेकर
India News

महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री का 51 करोड़ का कर्ज माफ, 2 साल पहले CBI ने दर्ज किया था धोखाधड़ी का मामला

28 मार्च 2018

संजय राउत
India News

नवाज शरीफ से मिल सकते हैं पीएम मोदी, तो हम ममता बनर्जी से क्यों नहीं: शिवसेना

28 मार्च 2018

बीजेपी विधायक राजा सिंह
India News

हैदराबादः धार्मिक भावनाओं को भड़काने के आरोप में BJP विधायक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

28 मार्च 2018

Bomb threat call received by Air India's call centre for their AI-020 Delhi-Kolkata flight
Delhi NCR

IGI एयरपोर्ट पर मचा तहलका, मिली फ्लाइट में बम होने की धमकी

28 मार्च 2018

Saudi Arabia has opened its airspace for Air India to fly to Israel
India News

सऊदी अरब ने एयर इंडिया के लिए खोला अपना एयर स्पेस, अब भारतीय जा सकेंगे इजरायल

26 मार्च 2018

PM Narendra Modi foreign visits
India News

पीएम मोदी की विदेश यात्राओं की जानकारी देने से एयर इंडिया ने किया इनकार

25 मार्च 2018

Chetan Bhagat said laptop missing at Delhi airport recoverd by CISF and air india
India News

...जब एयरपोर्ट पर छूटा चेतन भगत का लैपटॉप, ऐसे मिला वापस

23 मार्च 2018

एयर इंडिया
India News

एयर इंडिया का ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक, फिर रेस्टोर

15 मार्च 2018

Air India
India News

महिला दिवस: एयर इंडिया की अनूठी पहल, अमेरिका की सभी उड़ानों में होंगी सिर्फ महिला क्रू

6 मार्च 2018

