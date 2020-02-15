आज से 10वीं-12वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं शुरू, पीएम की छात्रों को तनावमुक्त रहने की सलाह

As the CBSE Class X and XII exams commence today, best wishes to all young Exam Warriors, their parents and teachers. I urge my young friends to appear for the exams in a happy and stress-free manner. Months of hardwork and preparation will surely lead to great things!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
एजीआर मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को कोई भी राहत देने से इनकार किया है. अदालत ने सख्त रवैया अपनाते हुए बकाया भुगतान अदा करने के लिए कहा है।
15 फरवरी 2020