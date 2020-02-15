शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Board exams for 10th and 12th start fro today, PM advised students to remain stress free

आज से 10वीं-12वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं शुरू, पीएम की छात्रों को तनावमुक्त रहने की सलाह

पीटीआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 05:24 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को सीबीएसई की बोर्ड परीक्षा शुरू होने पर सभी छात्रों को शुभकामनाएं दीं और उनसे कहा कि वे तनावमुक्त होकर खुशनुमा माहौल में बोर्ड परीक्षा दें। पीएम मोदी ने 10वीं एवं 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में उपस्थित होने वाले छात्रों को ‘एक्जाम वारियर’ बताते हुए कहा कि महीनों के कठिन परिश्रम और तैयारी का निश्चित तौर पर अच्छा परिणाम आयेगा।
प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट किया- सीबीएसई की 10वीं एवं 12वीं की परीक्षा आज शुरू हो रही है, सभी युवा एक्जाम वारियर, उनके माता पिता और शिक्षकों को शुभकामनाएं । मैं अपने युवा मित्रों से आग्रह करूंगा कि वे खुशनुमा और तनावमुक्त माहौल में बोर्ड परीक्षा दें।  
 
गौरतलब है कि 18.89 लाख बच्चे 10वीं कक्षा और 12.06 लाख बच्चे 12वीं कक्षा की परीक्षा में उपस्थित हो रहे हैं। 
 
prime minister prime minister of india examtips
