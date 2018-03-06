शहर चुनें

बीजेपी संसदीय दल की बैठक में लगे नारे, 'जीत हमारी जारी है..कर्नाटक की बारी है'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 10:48 AM IST
BJP Parliamentary Meeting held at party headquarters in New Delhi
बीजेपी संसदीय दल की बैठक - फोटो : ANI
त्रिपुरा, मेघालय और नागालैंड में कमल खिलाने के बाद बीजेपी के हौसले बुलंद है। जीत का जश्न मनाने का सिलसिला जारी है। जीत का उत्साह बीजेपी की संसदीय दल की बैठक में भी देखने को मिला। मंगलवार को सुबह शुरू हुई बैठक 'जीत हमारी जारी है-कर्नाटक की बारी है' नारे के साथ हुई। बैठक में बीजेपी के सांसदों के साथ-साथ पार्टी के दिग्गज नेता भी पहुंचे। इस बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ लालकृष्ण आडवाणी और सुषमा स्वराज  भी मौजूद हैं। 
 

 
