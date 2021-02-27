शहर चुनें

India News

पश्चिम बंगाल : भाजपा कार्यालय में बदमाशों ने की तोड़फोड़, टीएमसी पर लगाया आरोप

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Sat, 27 Feb 2021 11:42 AM IST
भाजपा कार्यालय में तोड़फोड़
भाजपा कार्यालय में तोड़फोड़ - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल के उत्तर 24 परगना जिले में भाजपा के कार्यालय के साथ तोड़फोड़ करने का मामला सामने आया है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने इसका आरोप तृणमूल कांग्रेस पर लगाया है और पार्टी की ओर से पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कर दी गई है। 
बता दें कि उत्तर 24 परगना जिले के बारानगर इलाके में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यालय में तोड़फोड़ की गई। भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने उपद्रवियों में से एक की पिटाई की, जिसे बाद में पुलिस ने बचाया और अपने साथ पुलिस स्टेशन ले गई। भाजपा ने इसके खिलाफ पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज करा दी है।

india news national west bengal election date 2021 west bengal bjp office bjp office vandalised tmc west bengal police

