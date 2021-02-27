पश्चिम बंगाल : भाजपा कार्यालय में बदमाशों ने की तोड़फोड़, टीएमसी पर लगाया आरोप

West Bengal: BJP office in Baranagar area of North 24 Parganas district was vandalised last night. BJP alleges TMC's role behind this. One of the miscreants was beaten up by BJP supporters, later rescued by Police & taken to Police station. A Police complaint lodged by BJP. pic.twitter.com/MkM0LpAWhV— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.