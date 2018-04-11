शहर चुनें

India News

उन्नाव रेप केस: कुलदीप सेंगर के बचाव में भाजपा विधायक का अटपटा तर्क, महिला नेता का सीधा आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 09:19 PM IST
BJP MLA's argument over defending Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao Rape case
उन्नाव रेप केस में बीजेपी नेताओं ने भी अपना मुंह खोलना शुरू कर दिया है। जहां एक तरफ बैरिया से बीजेपी विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह इस मामले में कुलदीप सेंगर का पक्ष ले रहे हैं तो वहीं बीजेपी की एक महिला नेता दीप्ति भारद्वाज इसे पार्टी के लिए शर्मनाक घटना बता रही हैं। 
सुरेंद्र सिंह तो कुलदीप के बचाव में मनोवैज्ञानिक तर्क भी पेश कर रहे हैं। विधायक सुरेंद्र का कहना है कि 'तीन बच्चों की मां का कोई रेप नहीं करता।' उन्होंने कहा कि ये कुलदीप को फंसाने की एक चाल है। सुरेंद्र का मानना है कि हो सकता है पीड़िता के पिता पर किसी ने ऐसा दबाव बनाया हो। 




वहीं दीप्ति मामले को पार्टी पॉलिटिक्स से जोड़ रही हैं। दीप्ति ने साफ कहा कि इस घटना से पार्टी की साख को तगड़ा झटका लगा है, इसका सीधा मतलब है कि यूपी में बीजेपी सरकार विफल है। उधर सपा, कांग्रेस व बसपा ने प्रदेश की कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर पहले ही बीजेपी को कठघरे में खड़ा किया है। राजनीतिक दल सीएम से नैतिकता के आधार पर इस्तीफा मांग रहे हैं।




सपा महिला सभा की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष की अगुवाई में 20 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधि मंडल बुधवार को उन्नाव जिले के माखी गांव पहुंचा। यहां विधायक के समर्थकों ने पुलिस के सामने ही प्रतिनिधि मंडल से अभद्रता की। सपा महिला की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि अभी भी यहां की पुलिस विधायक समर्थकों के साथ नजर आ रही है। 

लखनऊ जोन के एडीजी राजीव कृष्णा भी स्पेशल इन्वेस्टिगेशन टीम (एसआईटी) के साथ उन्नाव स्थित पीड़ित परिवार के घर पहुंचे। एडीजी और एसआईटी ने दो घंटे से भी ज्यादा समय तक पीड़िता और उसके परिवारीजनों से बात की।

इसके बाद एडीजी और एसआईटी ने माखी थाने में उन्नाव के डीएम रवि कुमार एनजी. और एसपी पुष्पांजलि से भी मीटिंग की। पीड़ित पक्ष को जांच के लिए गांव लाया गया था। जांच के बाद पुलिस टीम उन्हें लेकर उन्नाव में बड़ा चौराहा स्थित एक होटल में शिफ्ट करा दिया है।

unnao rape case kuldeep sengar bjp mla

