बजट सत्र से पहले सर्वदलीय बैठक, केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले- तीन तलाक बिल पास करवाना मकसद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 07:42 PM IST
BJP is focus on Triple Talaq Bill ahead of budget session  
1 फरवरी को संसद में बजट पेश होने से पहले रविवार को सर्वदलीय बैठक हुई। बैठक के बाद संसदीय कार्य मंत्री अनंत कुमार ने कहा कि 'प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने इस बजट सत्र को बेहद महत्वूपर्ण करार दिया है। सत्र के दौरान तीन तलाक बिल को राज्यसभा में भी पास करवाना हमारा मकसद होगा।'

उन्होंने आगे कहा 'इसके लिए हमारी पार्टी सभी राजनीतिक दलों से बातचीत के लिए तैयार हैं। जिस तरह जीएसटी को पास करवाने में सभी ने सहयोग किया था तीन तलाक पर भी उसी तरह का सहयोग दें।'

 


वहीं आरजेडी नेता जय प्रकाश नरायण ने कहा सत्र के दौरान आक्रमक रुख अपनाने का इशारा किया। उन्होंने कहा कि 'देश में बेरोजगारी बढ़ रही है। हिंसा बढ़ रही है दलितों का शोषण हो रहा है। हमने इन मुद्दों को इस मीटिंग में उठाया और हम बजट सत्र में इन मुद्दों को उठाएंगे।'

बता दें कि वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली 1 फरवरी को संसद में बजट पेश करेंगे। जीएसटी के लागू होने के बाद ये पहला बजट होगा इसलिए बजट से उम्मीदें बंधी हुई हैं।
