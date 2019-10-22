शहर चुनें

BJP executive president holds meeting with party general secretaries

पार्टी महासचिवों के साथ भाजपा कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने की बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 07:53 PM IST
जेपी नड्डा
जेपी नड्डा - फोटो : ANI
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय कार्यालय में पार्टी के महासचिवों के साथ कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने आज बैठक की। बताया जा रहा है कि बैठक में महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में संपन्न हुए विधानसभा चुनाव पर चर्चा हुई। 
महाराष्ट्र के 288 और हरियाणा के 90 सीटों पर हुए मतदान के परिणाम 24 अक्तूबर को आने हैं। तमाम एग्जिट पोल में बताया गया है कि दोनों राज्यों में भाजपा की वापसी हो रही है। 
jp nadda bjp bjp news bjp adhyaksh bjp president
