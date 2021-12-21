वहीं एक अन्य ट्वीट में भाजपा नेता व पार्टी के आईटी सेल प्रमुख अमित मालवीय ने ट्विटर पर दंगे की सूची जारी कर दी। उन्होंने अहमदाबाद (1969), जलगांव (1970), मुरादाबाद (1980), नेल्ली (1983), भिवंडी (1984), दिल्ली (1984), अहमदाबाद (1985), भागलपुर (1989), हैदराबाद (1990), कानपुर (1992), मुंबई (1993) हिंसा का जिक्र करते हुए लिखा कि यह तो बस एक छोटी सी सूची है जिसमें नेहरू-गांधी परिवार की निगरानी में 100 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हुई।
Meet Rajiv Gandhi, father of mob lynching, justifying blood curdling genocide of Sikhs. Congress took to streets, raised slogans like ‘khoon ka badla khoon se lenge', raped women, wrapped burning tyres around necks of Sikh men while dogs gorged on charred bodies dumped in drains. https://t.co/LFAoAgIGVl pic.twitter.com/ntNovHNF3W— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 21, 2021
Ahemdabad (1969), Jalgaon (1970), Moradabad (1980), Nellie (1983), Bhiwandi (1984), Delhi (1984), Ahemdabad (1985), Bhagalpur (1989), Hyderabad (1990), Kanpur (1992), Mumbai (1993)…
This is just a small list in which more than 100 people died under Nehru-Gandhi parivar’s watch. https://t.co/LFAoAgIGVl — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 21, 2021
