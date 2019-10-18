शहर चुनें

सेनाध्यक्ष ने कहा- 2024 तक रक्षा निर्यात 11,000 से बढ़कर हो जाएगा 35,000 करोड़ रुपये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 18 Oct 2019 10:34 AM IST
सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत
सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
सेनाध्यक्ष जनरल बिपिन रावत ने दिल्ली में कहा कि 2024 तक हमारा रक्षा निर्यात 11,000 से बढ़कर 35,000 करोड़ हो जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा, 'हम अब धीरे-धीरे एक निर्यात उन्मुख रक्षा उद्योग बन रहे हैं। हमारा रक्षा निर्यात जो वर्तमान में सिर्फ 11,000 करोड़ रुपये सालाना है वह 2024 तक बढ़कर लगभग 35,000 करोड़ रुपये हो जाएगा।' 
एनबीएसए
India News

अयोध्या केस की कवरेज पर NBSA ने जारी की एडवाइजरी, टीवी चैनलों को दिया सख्त निर्देश

अयोध्या केस की कवरेज पर एनबीएसए ने टीवी चैनलों को एडवायजरी जारी की है। एडवायजरी में एनबीएसए ने क्या कुछ कहा है देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

18 अक्टूबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएम मोदी पर राहुल का तंज, कहा- सूट-बूट वाले मित्रों के साथ कर रहे बंदर बांट

18 अक्टूबर 2019

जस्टिस बोबडे-सीजेआई रंजन गोगोई
India News

जानें कौन हैं जस्टिस एसए बोबडे, हो सकते हैं नए मुख्य न्यायाधीश

18 अक्टूबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

असम के एनआरसी समन्वयक प्रतीक हजेला मध्यप्रदेश होंगे स्थानांतरित, सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश

18 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रदर्शन करते पंजाब एंड महाराष्ट्र को-ऑपरेटिव बैंक के खाताधारक।
India News

पीएमसी ग्राहकों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से झटका, हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल करने को कहा

18 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
India News

क्या है आरसीईपी, जिसके खिलाफ आज देशभर में विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं किसान

18 अक्टूबर 2019

चुनाव, महाराष्ट्र (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: गठबंधन तो है लेकिन जोर अपनी ताकत और सीटें बढ़ाने पर

18 अक्टूबर 2019

एमएनपी
India News

4-10 नवंबर तक बंद रहेगी मोबाइल नंबर पोर्टेबिलिटी सर्विस, इसके बाद आसान हो जाएगी पोर्टेबिलिटी सर्विस

18 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रफुल्ल पटेल
India News

ईडी दफ्तर पहुंचे प्रफुल्ल पटेल, मिर्ची लैंड डील में जारी हुआ था समन

18 अक्टूबर 2019

रोबो शेफ रेस्तरां में खाना परोसने के लिए तैयार चंपा और चमेली रोबोट
India News

'चंपा' और 'चमेली' यहां परोसती हैं खाना, यह है स्वदेशी रोबोट वाला 'रोबो शेफ' रेस्तरां

18 अक्टूबर 2019

