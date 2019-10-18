सेनाध्यक्ष ने कहा- 2024 तक रक्षा निर्यात 11,000 से बढ़कर हो जाएगा 35,000 करोड़ रुपये

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat in Delhi: We are now gradually becoming an export oriented defence industry and our defence export which currently range in the region of just about Rs 11, 000 crores annually is set to to grow to approximately Rs 35,000 crores by the year 2024. pic.twitter.com/6G98Bug8TO— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अयोध्या केस की कवरेज पर एनबीएसए ने टीवी चैनलों को एडवायजरी जारी की है। एडवायजरी में एनबीएसए ने क्या कुछ कहा है देखिए ये रिपोर्ट
18 अक्टूबर 2019