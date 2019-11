भीमा कोरेगांव केसः पुणे की अदालत ने 6 आरोपियों की जमानत याचिका खारिज की

Bhima Koregaon Case: Pune Sessions Court today rejected bail application of 6 accused namely Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Varvara Rao&Sudhir Dhavle. Bail plea of Sudha Bhardwaj,Vernon Gonsalves&Arun Ferreira was rejected by Bombay HC earlier. https://t.co/W8UNQLFGc1