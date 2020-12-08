शहर चुनें
11 की बजाए सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हुआ 'भारत बंद', बंगाल, महाराष्ट्र में ट्रेनें रोकीं, यूपी-बिहार में सख्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 08 Dec 2020 09:50 AM IST
bharat bandh today in india live updates opposition parties support farmers protest modi govt farm laws congress bjp
भारत बंद के मद्देनजर सिंघु सीमा पर भारी संख्या में सुरक्षाबल तैनात हैं - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा संसद में पारित किए गए तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आज देशभर के किसानों ने भारत बंद का आह्वान किया है। किसानों ने सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर तीन बजे तक यानी चार घंटे का सांकेतिक बंद बुलाया था लेकिन इसका असर सुबह आठ बजे से ही दिखने लगा। तमाम राजनीतिक दलों ने सुबह आठ बजे से ही बंद के तहत विरोध प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। बंद को देश के सभी विपक्षी दलों ने अपना समर्थन दिया है। इसके अलावा किसान यूनियनें भी किसानों के साथ हैं। किसानों की मांग है कि सरकार इन कानूनों को वापस ले। वहीं बंद के अंतर्गत पश्चिम बंगाल, महाराष्ट्र और ओडिशा में ट्रेनों को रोका गया। इसके कारण कई जगहों पर आवाजाही प्रभावित है। दूसरी ओर किसान यूनियन के नेता राकेश टिकैत का कहना है कि हमारा बंद शांतिपूर्ण होगा और यदि कोई इसमें दो-तीन घंटे तक फंसा रह जाता है तो उसे फल और पानी उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। यहां पढ़ें इससे जुड़े अपडेट्स-
लाइव अपडेट

09:36 AM, 08-Dec-2020

तेलंगाना के सड़क परिवहन निगम के कर्मचारियों ने किसानों का किया समर्थन

तेलंगाना के कामरेड्डी में सड़क परिवहन निगम के कर्मचारी किसान संघों द्वारा बुलाए गए भारत बंद को अपना समर्थन दे रहे हैं। एक बस चालक ने कहा, 'मुख्यमंत्री ने कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई है। उनके साथ जाते हुए हम आरटीसी के कार्यकर्ता यहां विरोध कर रहे हैं। किसानों के साथ अन्याय नहीं होना चाहिए।'
 
 
एनएच 9 पर प्रदर्शन
India News

किसानों का भारत बंद: जानिए क्या-क्या है बंद और किसे मिली है छूट

8 दिसंबर 2020

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर जुटे किसान।
Chandigarh

किसान आंदोलन : तीन में से एक कृषि कानून रद्द करने पर विचार, बीच का रास्ता तलाश रही सरकार

8 दिसंबर 2020

करनाल में किसानों और ग्रामीणों ने टेंट उखाड़े।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें : मुख्यमंत्री के कार्यक्रम से पहले 'किसानों' ने उखाड़ा टेंट, हेलीपैड किया क्षतिग्रस्त, पुलिस को दौड़ाया

8 दिसंबर 2020

सड़क पर अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: चार साल में पहली बार दिखा सपा का संघर्ष, मुखिया के सड़क पर उतरने से कार्यकर्ताओं में भरा जोश

7 दिसंबर 2020

पंखा उद्योग में आग
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: भीषण अग्निकांड में महिला जिंदा जली, आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा कामगार लापता, देर रात तक अपनों का इंतजार करते रहे लोग

7 दिसंबर 2020

