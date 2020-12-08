11 की बजाए सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हुआ 'भारत बंद', बंगाल, महाराष्ट्र में ट्रेनें रोकीं, यूपी-बिहार में सख्ती

Live11 की बजाए सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हुआ 'भारत बंद', बंगाल, महाराष्ट्र में ट्रेनें रोकीं, यूपी-बिहार में सख्ती
Telangana: Road Transport Corporation workers in Kamareddy extend their support to #BharatBandh by farmer unions.— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
A bus driver says, "CM raised his voice against Farm laws. Going with him, we the workers of RTC are protesting here. Farmers should not be subjected to injustice." pic.twitter.com/b7agzw9prA
