Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike deployed Marshals to protect Varthur lake from garbage

कचरा फैंकने वालों पर नकेल कसने के लिए बंगलूरू महानगर पालिका ने झील पर तैनात किए मार्शल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Wed, 20 Nov 2019 08:08 PM IST
बंगलूरू महानगर पालिका ने झील पर तैनात किए मार्शल
बंगलूरू महानगर पालिका ने झील पर तैनात किए मार्शल - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बंगलूरू महानगर पालिका (बीबीएमपी) ने झील में कचरा फैंकने वालों पर रोक लगाने के लिए मार्शल तैनात किए हैं। राष्ट्रीय ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल अदालत के निर्देश के बाद वार्थूर झील को अतिक्रमणों, डंपिंग सीवेज और कचरे से बचाने के लिए बीबीएमपी ने मार्शल तैनात किए हैं। 
bengaluru mahanagara palike dumping sewage garbage marshals
विज्ञापन

