Home ›   India News ›   Bengaluru: Lady Curzon road branch of IMA was searched, gold, diamond & silver seized

बंगलूरू : ईडी की छापेमारी में सोना, हीरा सहित कई कुंतल चांदी बरामद 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 03:13 AM IST
Bengaluru
Bengaluru - फोटो : ANI
बंगलूरू में आईएमए की लेडी कर्जन रोड शाखा पर गुरुवार को ईडी ने छापेमारी की गई है। यहां सुबह 10 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक चली छापेमारी में 30 किलोग्राम सोना, लगभग 2600 कैरेट हीरा और करीब 450 किलोग्राम चांदी बरामद हुई है। 
वहीं कुछ संपत्ति के कागजात भी मिले हैं जिनका आकलन किया जा रहा है। जानकारी के मुताबिक जांच आगे भी जारी रहेगी।  



 

enforcement directorate gold silver diamond bengaluru raid प्रवर्तन निदेशालय सोना हीरा चांदी बेंगलुरु छापेमारी
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

