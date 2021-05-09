बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Bengaluru bed scam case: Investigation revealed irregular bed booking in hospitals

बंगलूरू बेड घोटाला: सामने आई अस्पतालों में अनियमित बुकिंग की बात, जांच जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Sun, 09 May 2021 03:54 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बंगलूरू के बेड घोटाला मामले में चल रही जांच में अस्पतालों में बिस्तरों की अनियमित बुकिंग होने की बात सामने आई है। यह जानकारी संयुक्त सीपी (अपराध) संदीप पाटिल ने रविवार को दी। पाटिल ने कहा कि मामले में फिलहाल जांच की जा रही है।
