bengal election 2021: blast in tmc office before first phase voting many injured

बंगाल चुनाव: मतदान से पहले तृणमूल कांग्रेस के कार्यालय में धमाका, तीन कार्यकर्ता घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता। Published by: योगेश साहू Updated Fri, 26 Mar 2021 11:10 PM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल के बांकुरा जिले में टीएमसी कार्यालय में धमाका।
पश्चिम बंगाल के बांकुरा जिले में टीएमसी कार्यालय में धमाका। - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल में विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण के मतदान से पहले ही हिंसा की खबर आ रही है। जानकारी के मुताबिक बांकुरा जिले में तृणमूल कांग्रेस के दफ्तर में धमाका हुआ है। इसमें तीन कार्यकर्ताओं के घायल होने की खबर है।
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई की ओर से दी गई जानकारी के मुताबिक, स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि टीएमसी के कार्यकर्ता पार्टी के कार्यालय में बम बना रहे थे; इसी दौरान विस्फोट हो गया। बांकुरा जिले के मुरालीगंज स्थित कार्यालय में यह धमाका हुआ।




 

india news national west bengal assembly election 2021 election west bengal election west bengal assembly election पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव 2021
