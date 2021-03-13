तमिलनाडु : ओवैसी बोले- एआईएडीएमके अब जयललिता की पार्टी नहीं रही, बन गई मोदी की गुलाम, डीएमके से पूछा यह सवाल

AIADMK is no longer Madam Jayalalithaa's party as she always kept her party away from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Unfortunately, AIADMK has turned into Narendra Modi's slave now: AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi in Chennai (12.03) pic.twitter.com/xTzC6HU5aZ— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021
