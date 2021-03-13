तमिलनाडु : ओवैसी बोले- एआईएडीएमके अब जयललिता की पार्टी नहीं रही, बन गई मोदी की गुलाम, डीएमके से पूछा यह सवाल

ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहाद-उल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) के प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने शुक्रवार को तमिलनाडु में विधानसभा चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान ऑल इंडिया अन्ना द्रविड़ मुनेत्र कड़गम (एआईएडीएमके) पर जमकर हमला बोला। ओवैसी ने कहा कि एआईएडीएमके अब मैडम जयललिता की पार्टी नहीं रही है, अब यह प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की गुलाम बन गई है।

AIADMK is no longer Madam Jayalalithaa's party as she always kept her party away from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Unfortunately, AIADMK has turned into Narendra Modi's slave now: AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi in Chennai (12.03) pic.twitter.com/xTzC6HU5aZ