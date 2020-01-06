महाराष्ट्र: उद्धव ठाकरे से मुंबई में मिले अशोक गहलोत, बताया शिष्टाचार मुलाकात 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after meeting Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai: It was a courtesy call. We talked about what we both can do for our states and what all policies can be formed. This Maharashtra govt will complete its full 5-year term. pic.twitter.com/w5N2oUUnd8— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीख की घोषणा हो चुकी है। सभी राजनीतिक दलों ने कमर कस ली है और अब इंतजार है मतदान के दिनों का, जब दिल्ली की जनता यह तय करेगी कि राज्य की बागडोर किसके हाथों में होगी।
6 जनवरी 2020