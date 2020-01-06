शहर चुनें

India News

महाराष्ट्र: उद्धव ठाकरे से मुंबई में मिले अशोक गहलोत, बताया शिष्टाचार मुलाकात 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 06 Jan 2020 03:14 PM IST
अशोक गहलोत-उद्धव ठाकरे-आदित्य ठाकरे
अशोक गहलोत-उद्धव ठाकरे-आदित्य ठाकरे - फोटो : ANI
राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने सोमवार महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे से यहां उनके आवास पर मुलाकात की। शिवसेना के सूत्रों ने बताया कि गहलोत ने उपनगरीय बांद्रा में ठाकरे के निवास स्थान मातोश्री में दोपहर में भेंट की। 
ठाकरे से मुलाकात के बाद गहलोत ने कहा, 'यह एक शिष्टाचार मुलाकात थी। हमने इस बारे में बात की कि हम दोनों अपने राज्यों के लिए क्या कर सकते हैं और किस तरह की नीतियां बनाई जा सकती हैं। महाराष्ट्र की यह सरकार पांच साल पूरे करेगी।'
ashok gehlot uddhav thackeray maharashtra government
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

