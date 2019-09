पीएम मोदी की गाय और ओम पर टिप्पणी को लेकर बिफरे ओवैसी, याद दिलाया संविधान

Asaduddin Owaisi on PM Modi's remark "kuchh logo ke kaan par agar 'om' aur 'gaaye' shabd padhta hai to unke baal khade ho jate hain": Cow is a sacred animal for our Hindu brothers but in Constitution right to life&equality has been given to humans, I hope PM will keep it in mind. pic.twitter.com/o29mvSwtw8