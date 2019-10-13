मोहन भागवत के बयान पर ओवैसी का पलटवार, भारत न कभी हिंदू राष्ट्र था और न ही बनेगा

Bhagwat cannot erase my history in India by renaming it ‘Hindu’. It won’t work. He cannot insist that our cultures, faiths, creeds & individual identities all be subsumed by Hinduism— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 13, 2019
Bharat na kabhi Hindu Rashtra tha, na hai, na hi kabhi banega Inshallah https://t.co/C0T2gLbnOm
अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर भारत के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान की ड्रोन साजिश को नाकाम करने के लिए सुरक्षा बलों को विशेष अधिकार दिए गए हैं। पाकिस्तान छोटे ड्रोन के जरिए भारत में हथियार और ड्रग्स भेजने की कोशिश में जुटा हुआ है।
13 अक्टूबर 2019