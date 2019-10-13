शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Asaduddin Owaisi comments on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat over his Hindu nation statement

मोहन भागवत के बयान पर ओवैसी का पलटवार, भारत न कभी हिंदू राष्ट्र था और न ही बनेगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Sun, 13 Oct 2019 10:11 PM IST
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के प्रमुख मोहन भागवत के हिंदू राष्ट्र वाले बयान पर असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कड़ी आपत्ति जताई है। एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख ओवैसी ने ट्विटर के जरिए संघ पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा है, 'भागवत भारत को हिंदू राष्ट्र बताकर यहां मेरा इतिहास मिटा नहीं सकते। यह काम नहीं करेगा। वह यह नहीं कह सकते कि हमारी संस्कृति, आस्था और पहचान हिंदुओं से जुड़ी हुई है। भारत न कभी हिंदू राष्ट्र था, न है और न ही कभी बनेगा इंशाअल्लाह।'
इसके बाद उन्होंने एक और ट्वीट किया जिसमें उन्होंने कहा, 'भागवत चाहे कितना भी हमें विदेशी मुस्लिमों से जोड़ें, इससे मेरी भारतीयता कम नहीं होगी।' ओवैसी ने कहा कि हिंदू राष्ट्र को हिंदू वर्चस्व बताना स्वीकार नहीं होगा। 
asaduddin owaisi mohan bhagwat rss
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अब सीमा पर दुश्मन की खैर नहीं, सुरक्षा बलों को मिली ड्रोन को मार गिराने की इजाजत

अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर भारत के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान की ड्रोन साजिश को नाकाम करने के लिए सुरक्षा बलों को विशेष अधिकार दिए गए हैं। पाकिस्तान छोटे ड्रोन के जरिए भारत में हथियार और ड्रग्स भेजने की कोशिश में जुटा हुआ है।

13 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
TSRTC Protest
India News

तेलंगाना: एक और ड्राइवर ने की आत्महत्या की कोशिश, सड़क पर खाना बनाकर कर्मचारियों का प्रदर्शन

13 अक्टूबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी सरकार ने 15 अमीर लोगों का 5.5 लाख करोड़ रुपये का कर्ज माफ किया : राहुल गांधी

13 अक्टूबर 2019

राहुल गांधी
India News

चांद पर रॉकेट भेजने से युवाओं का पेट नहीं भरेगा: राहुल गांधी

13 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पाक ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय मंच पर फिर उठाया कश्मीर मुद्दा, शशि थरूर ने दिया करारा जवाब

13 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इंस्टाग्राम पर छाए पीएम मोदी, तीन करोड़ फोलोअर्स के साथ दुनिया के सभी नेताओं को पछाड़ा

13 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

महाबलीपुरम में पीएम मोदी ने लिखी कविता, कहा- सागर से संवाद करने में खो गया

13 अक्टूबर 2019

लहसुन
India News

लहसुन के दाम ने बिगाड़ा लोगों का जायका, 300 रुपये किलो हुई कीमत

13 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर से 370 हटाने पर पीएम का विरोधियों को जवाब- ये जमीन का टुकड़ा भर नहीं, भारत का मस्तक है

13 अक्टूबर 2019

मनोज तिवारी, अरविंद केजरीवाल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएम मोदी की भतीजी से हुई छिनैती में भी घुसा एनआरसी मुद्दा, तिवारी बोले- घुसपैठिए करते हैं ये वारदात

13 अक्टूबर 2019

