मनमोहन मामले में सरकार की सफाई- हमने नहीं उठाए उनकी देशभक्ति पर सवाल

PM in his speeches didn't question, nor meant to question the commitment to this nation of either former PM Manmohan Singh or Former VP Hamid Ansari, any such perception is erroneous, we hold these leaders in high esteem, as well as their commitment to India: Arun Jaitley in RS pic.twitter.com/nhwp8tBXTs— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017
Thank leader of the house for clarification on what has been issue of contention. I,on behalf of my party, say that we disassociate from any comments made by any member during elections that may have hurt PM's dignity,also we don't want any such thing to be said in future-GN Azad pic.twitter.com/otxVLNWTqu— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017
