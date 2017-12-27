Download App
आपका शहर Close

मनमोहन मामले में सरकार की सफाई- हमने नहीं उठाए उनकी देशभक्ति पर सवाल

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 02:28 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Arun Jaitly said, PM Modi did not questioned to Manmohan Singh
मनमोहन सिंह पर मोदी के बयान मामले में सरकार ने सफाई पेश की है। वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि मनमोहन सिंह पर पीएम मोदी ने सवाल नहीं उठाये थे। अगर विपक्ष को ऐसा लगा तो यह गलत लगा। इसी के साथ संसद में मनमोहन सिंह को लेकर गतिरोध खत्म हो गया।
पढ़ें: सपा सांसद ने कहा- पाक ने जाधव को माना आतंकी, BJP ने की सदस्यता रद्द करने की मांग

कांग्रेस प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से मनमोहन सिंह पर लगाए गए आरोपों पर माफी की मांग पर अड़ी थी, जिसकी वजह से लगातार लोकसभा और राज्यसभा में हंगामा हो रहा था और सदन की कार्यवाही स्थगित की जा रही थी।

सरकार की सफाई के बाद विपक्ष के नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने सरकार को धन्यवाद दिया, और कहा कि चुनाव के दौरान हमारी पार्टी के नेताओं की तरफ से अगर कोई टिप्पणी आई हो, तो हम आगे से इस बात का खयाल रखेंगे कि पीएम पद की गरिमा को ठेस पहुंचाने वाला कोई बयान न दिया जाये।
 


आपको बता दें कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुजरात के बनासकांठा के पालनपुर में रैली के दौरान कांग्रेस नेता मणिशंकर अय्यर पर हमला बोला था। मोदी ने कहा था कि अय्यर ने अपने घर पर पाक के पूर्व जनरल अरशद रफीक से मीटिंग की थी जिसमें अहमद पटेल को सीएम बनाने की बात हुई थी। मोदी ने कहा कि मीटिंग में मनमोहन सिंह समेत कई सीनियर नेता मौजूद थे।

गुजरात: अहमद पटेल को मुख्यमंत्री बनाने की मांग वाले पोस्टर से बवाल

मणिशंकर अय्यर का जिक्र करते हुए मोदी ने कहा था कि गुजरात का अपमान करने वाले अय्यर ने तब के पाकिस्तान के हाई कमिश्नर से मुलाकात की थी, इसके पीछे क्या राज था? पाकिस्तान की खुफिया एजेंसियां क्यों बार-बार अहमद पटेल को सीएम बनाने में मदद करने का भरोसा देती रही है? मोदी ने आगे कहा कि अय्यर के घर एक सीक्रेट मीटिंग भी हुई थी जिससें मनमोहन सिंह भी शामिल हुए थे।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

manmohan singh pm modi bjp

स्पॉटलाइट

Bigg Boss 11: इस कंटेस्टेंट की सालों बाद खुली पोल, प्रिंसिपल ने घर ले जाकर दी थी सेक्स...

  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
bigg boss 11 vikas gupta revealed principal chat about her daughter

VIDEO: पिछली बार मुंह में नोट दबाकर नाची थीं अनुष्‍का, इस बार किया कुछ ऐसा देखकर चौंक गए विराट

  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dance together at mumbai reception

अपनी स्टाइल से विराट ने फिर किया क्लीन बोल्ड, आउटफिट को लेकर हुआ बड़ा कंफ्यूजन

  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Virat Kohli Mumbai Wedding Reception Attire

ना सिंदूर, ना हेवी जूलरी, मुंबई में बिलकुल अलग रूप में दिखी दिल्ली की दुल्हन अनुष्का

  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Mumbai Reception Dress

VIDEO: अमिताभ को देख खुशी से पागल हुईं अनुष्का, PM मोदी के स्टाइल में किया सम्मान

  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
amitabh bachchan reached at virat and anushka mumbai reception

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तानी मीडिया की बदसलूकी का वीडियो सामने आया, मां-पत्नी से पूछे ऐसे सवाल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने ट्वीट कर उड़ाया पीएम मोदी का मजाक

Congress Leader Manish Tiwari pass funny comment on pm narendra modi

Most Read

जाधव पर बयान देकर घिरे नरेश अग्रवाल का यू-टर्न, BJP ने की सदस्यता रद्द करने की मांग

Naresh Agarwal said On Kulbhushan Jadhav matter, same thing should do for terrorists
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पाकिस्तान से दुल्हन बनकर बरेली आईं अफ्शा

Pakistani woman Afsha becomes wife of bareilly Man
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने ट्वीट कर उड़ाया पीएम मोदी का मजाक

Congress Leader Manish Tiwari pass funny comment on pm narendra modi
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

संसद में उठा जाधव के परिवार से बदसलूकी का मामला, सुषमा कल देंगी बयान

Pakistan High Commissioner wandered car on the question of mistreating Kulbhushan Jadhav family
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जाधव की मां-पत्नी से पाक ने की थी बदसलूकी, MEA ने किये चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

Pakistan Government misbehave with Kulbhushan Jadhav mother and wife
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

तिहाड़ में बंद अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन छोटा राजन को मारने की साजिश रच रही 'D कंपनी'?

Delhi gangster plotting to eliminate underworld don Chhota Rajan inside Tihar jail
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!