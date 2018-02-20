{"_id":"5a8c35134f1c1b805a8badc6","slug":"arun-jaitley-says-bank-auditors-are-responsible-on-pnb-bank-scam","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PNB SCAM: \u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u091f\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0916\u094d\u0936\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने पीएनबी में 114 अरब रुपये के घोटाले पर चुप्पी तोड़ते हुए मंगलवार को देश को आश्वस्त किया कि बैंकिंग सिस्टम को धोखा देने वाले आरोपियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। वे जहां कहीं भी हैं, उन्हें ढूंढकर कानून के हवाले किया जाएगा। इस घोटाले के लिए बैंक के ऑडिटर जिम्मेदार हैं जो कई सालों से चल रहे धोखाधड़ी के इस खेल को पकड़ नहीं पाए।

When authority is given to the managements then you are expected to utilize authority effectively and in the right manner and therefore question for management is if they were found lacking, on the face of it seems they were: FM Arun Jaitley on banks pic.twitter.com/rwI7W38iaT

Also what were auditors doing? If both internal and external auditors have looked other way and failed to detect then I think CA professionals must introspect. Supervisory agencies also must introspect what are the additional mechanisms they have to put in place: FM Jaitley pic.twitter.com/8bW9JuzhiZ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018

बैंक के 10 अधिकारियों से पूछताछ इस बीच, सीबीआई ने इस घोटाले के संबंध में पीएनबी के 10 अधिकारियों से पूछताछ की। उनमें बैंक के कार्यकारी निदेशक स्तर के एक अधिकारी शामिल हैं। इस मामले में अब तक बैंक के एक सेवानिवृत्त डिप्टी मैनेजर गोकुलनाथ शेट्टी सहित पांच अधिकारियों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है।



चोकसी के 20 परिसरों पर छापे

आयकर विभाग ने मंगलवार को कर चोरी के मामले में गीतांजलि जेम्स और उसके मालिक मेहुल चोकसी के 20 परिसरों पर छापे की कार्रवाई की। सूत्रों के अनुसार विभाग के 110 अधिकारियों की टीम ने चोकसी और गीतांजलि जेम्स के अलावा उससे जुड़ी 13 अन्य कंपनियों के मुंबई, हैदराबाद, पुणे, सूरत सहित कई अन्य शहरों में छापे मारे।



नीरव मोदी के खिलाफ नहीं टिकेगा केस

इस घोटाले के मुख्य आरोपी अरबपति ज्वेलरी डिजाइनर नीरव मोदी के वकील विजय अग्रवाल ने दावा किया कि उनके मुवक्किल के खिलाफ कोर्ट में इस केस का वही हाल होगा जो 2जी और बोफोर्स घोटाले का हुआ था। जांच एजेंसियों चाहें जितना हल्ला मचा लें, कोर्ट में यह केस कतई नहीं टिक पाएगा। मालूम हो कि अग्रवाल ने 2जी घोटाले के कई हाई प्रोफाइल आरोपियों का केस लड़ा था।