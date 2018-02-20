When authority is given to the managements then you are expected to utilize authority effectively and in the right manner and therefore question for management is if they were found lacking, on the face of it seems they were: FM Arun Jaitley on banks pic.twitter.com/rwI7W38iaT— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018
Also what were auditors doing? If both internal and external auditors have looked other way and failed to detect then I think CA professionals must introspect. Supervisory agencies also must introspect what are the additional mechanisms they have to put in place: FM Jaitley pic.twitter.com/8bW9JuzhiZ— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018
20 फरवरी 2018