PNB SCAM: वित्त मंत्री जेटली ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- बैंकों को धोखा देने वाले बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 08:44 PM IST
Arun Jaitley says Bank auditors are responsible on pnb bank scam
अरुण जेटली
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने पीएनबी में 114 अरब रुपये के घोटाले पर चुप्पी तोड़ते हुए मंगलवार को देश को आश्वस्त किया कि बैंकिंग सिस्टम को धोखा देने वाले आरोपियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। वे जहां कहीं भी हैं, उन्हें ढूंढकर कानून के हवाले किया जाएगा। इस घोटाले के लिए बैंक के ऑडिटर जिम्मेदार हैं जो कई सालों से चल रहे धोखाधड़ी के इस खेल को पकड़ नहीं पाए।

When authority is given to the managements then you are expected to utilize authority effectively and in the right manner and therefore question for management is if they were found lacking, on the face of it seems they were: FM Arun Jaitley on banks pic.twitter.com/rwI7W38iaT

— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018
पीएनबी और उसमें हुए घोटाले के मुख्य आरोपी नीरव मोदी का नाम लिए बिना जेटली ने कहा कि बैंक प्रबंधन अपनी जिम्मेदारियों पर खरा नहीं उतरा क्योंकि वह इस अपराध को पकड़ने में नाकाम रहा।

उन्होंने निगरानी एजेंसियों से कहा कि वे बैकिंग सिस्टम की जरूरतों का आकलन करें और उसके आधार पर एक ऐसी नई व्यवस्था कायम करें ताकि इस तरह की वित्तीय अनियमितताओं को शुरुआत में ही पकड़ा जा सके और उनके दोहराव को रोका जा सके।

