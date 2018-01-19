Download App
जेटली और केजरीवाल की डिनर पार्टी, कांग्रेस बोली- बदले बदले से सरकार नजर आए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 01:10 PM IST
arun jaitley and arvind kejriwal forgot all their bitterness having dinner together
arun-kejri - फोटो : aap
केंद्र की BJP सरकार और वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली से दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की तल्खी जगजाहिर है। लेकिन बड़े बुजुर्ग ने एक कहावत भी कही है राजनीति में सब जायज है और कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा गुरुवार की शाम देखने को मिला।

 जब मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की डिनर पार्टी में केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली न केवल एक साथ हंसते मुस्कुराते देखे गए बल्कि एक साथ खाना भी खाया। हालांकि राजनीति में कुछ भी यूं ही नहीं होता है इसलिए इनदोनों की इस मुलाकात पर अटकलें और राजनीति भी शुरू हो गई है। कांग्रेस नेता अजय माकन ने इस डिनर पर अपनी नजरें टेढ़ी रखते हुए ट्वीट किया है कि बदले-बदले से सरकार नजर आते हैं।
गुरुवार को दिल्ली में जीएसटी कौंसिल की बैठक थी बैठक देर शाम तक चली उसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने कौंसिल के सदस्यों के लिए रात्रि भोज का आयोजन किया था। मीटिंग खत्म होते ही कौंसिल के सारे सदस्य केजरीवाल द्वारा दी गई डिनर पार्टी में पहुंचे। 
 




वैसे जबसे दिल्ली में केजरीवाल की सरकार है तब से ही सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल के वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली में 36 का आंकड़ा चल रहा है। जेटली ने केजरीवाल पर 20 करोड़ का मानहानि का मुकदमा भी किया हुआ है।

इन कड़वाहटों के बीच गुरुवार की शाम को दिल्ली के सीएम की तरफ से मशहूर फाइव सेंसेज गार्डन आयोजित डिनर में जेटली शामिल होना राजनीतिक हल्कों में कई सवाल खड़े कर रहा है। वैसे डिनर पार्टी के दौरान दोनों एक ही सोफे पर बैठे नजर आए। सोशल मीडिया पर दोनों की तस्वीर काफी वायरल हो रही है।

आम आदमी पार्टी ने इस पार्टी की फोटो अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर साझा की हैं। इन तस्वीरों में दिख रहा है कि जेटली और केजरीवाल बिल्कुल पास में बैठे हैं।  अरुण जेटली सुनहरे रंग की शॉल ओढ़ रखा है। उन्होंने केजरीवाल से बात तो बहुत कम की, लेकिन दोनों के चेहरे पर मुस्कराहट दिख रही थी।
 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

