‘बदले बदले से मेरी सरकार नज़र आते हैं’— Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) January 18, 2018
वाह केजरीवाल जी वाह!
क्या पुरानी दिखावटी कुश्ती का ड्रामा ख़त्म?
तभी गडकरी जी ने गोवा चुनाव से पूर्व-केजरीवाल पार्टी को भाजपा की मदद करने वाला बताया था।
‘Gadkari: “AAP will ensure BJP win”...’https://t.co/jrCibI7pPV pic.twitter.com/paUCfrHnbc
Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal, Dy CM @msisodia & Minister @ImranHussaain met Dignitaries from different states at a Dinner with GST Council. pic.twitter.com/BgFY4pMf55— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 18, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
हैदराबाद से सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने पद्मावत को मनहूस और गलीच फिल्म बताया है।
19 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.