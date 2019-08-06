अनुच्छेद 370: ममता बनर्जी ने कहा- अब्दुल्ला-मुफ्ती आतंकवादी नहीं हैं उन्हें रिहा किया जाए

West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee: I have no information about Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. I appeal to the government that they should not feel isolated. They are not terrorists. They should be released in the interest of the democratic institutions. https://t.co/t6ydEA2HW5— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर पर केंद्र सरकार के बड़े फैसले के बाद पहली बार कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी की प्रतिक्रिया आई है। राहुल ने इस मामले पर मंगलवार को कहा कि संविधान का उल्लंघन किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि देश लोगों से जमीन के टुकड़ों से नहीं।
6 अगस्त 2019