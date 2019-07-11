शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
तेलंगाना: एसीबी ने तहसीलदार के घर मारा छापा, 93 लाख रुपये और सोने की ज्वैलरी बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तेलंगाना Updated Thu, 11 Jul 2019 09:49 AM IST
एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो ने कैश और सोने की ज्वैलरी बरामद की
एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो ने कैश और सोने की ज्वैलरी बरामद की - फोटो : ANI
तेलंगाना के रंगारेड्डी जिले में एक तहसीलदार के ठिकानों पर एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो (एसीबी) ने छापेमारी की है। जिसमें एसीबी को 93.5 लाख रुपये और सोने की ज्वैलरी बरामद हुई है। यह कार्रवाई एसीबी ने चार लाख रुपये घूस लेने के मामले पर की। एसीबी ने बुधवार रात को केशमपेट मंडल के तहसीलदार वी लावण्या के घर और दफ्तर पर छापेमारी की।
बहुत ज्यादा संख्या में नोट होने के कारण एसीबी को नोट गिनने की मशीन का इस्तेमाल करना पड़ा। शिकायतकर्ता ममीदिपल्ली भास्कर का आरोप है कि तहसीलदार ने उनसे कुछ दिनों पहले कोल्ड ड्रिंक की दुकान खोलने की मंजूरी देने के लिए आठ लाख रुपये घूस के तौर पर मांगे थे।

इन पैसों में से पांच लाख रुपये तहसीलदार और तीन लाख रुपये ग्राम राजस्व अधिकारी को मिलने थे। शिकायकर्ता ने एसीबी की मदद लेकर इस घूसकांड का पर्दाफाश कराया। एसीबी ने तहसीलदार के आवास से मिले घूस के चार लाख रुपये भी बरामद कर लिए हैं।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
