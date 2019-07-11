तेलंगाना: एसीबी ने तहसीलदार के घर मारा छापा, 93 लाख रुपये और सोने की ज्वैलरी बरामद

Telangana: Rs 93.5 lakh in cash, and gold ornaments, seized by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from the residence of Lavanya, Tehsildar of Ranga Reddy District late last night. A case has been registered and investigation is underway pic.twitter.com/1eeVixlpsH— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
पाकिस्तान में हो रहे हिंदू लड़कियों के अपहरण की वजह से वहां के हिंदू डरे हुए हैं। सिंध और कराची में अल्पसंख्यकों खासकर, हिंदुओं की नाबालिग लड़कियों के अपहरण और फिर धर्मांतरण और जबरन निकाह के मामले रुक नहीं रहे हैं।
11 जुलाई 2019