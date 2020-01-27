शहर चुनें

आंध्र प्रदेश में विधान परिषद् खत्म, जगन मोहन रेड्डी सरकार ने दी मंजूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमरावती Updated Mon, 27 Jan 2020 10:50 AM IST
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो)
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
आंध्र प्रदेश की जगन मोहन रेड्डी सरकार की कैबिनेट ने विधान परिषद को खत्म करने के प्रस्ताव पर मुहर लगा दी है। वाईएसआर कांग्रेस के विधायक गुडीवाडा अमरनाथ ने इसकी जानकारी दी। यह फैसला आज सुबह कैबिनेट की बैठक में लिया गया। कैबिनेट की बैठक के बाद आज से ही विधान सभा का विशेष सत्र शुरू हो रहा है।
