आंध्र प्रदेश : मुख्यमंत्री रेड्डी का पुलिस को तोहफा, 20 साल बाद शुरू की समूह बीमा योजना

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office: YSR Congress Party government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has revoked the group insurance scheme for police after 20 years and increased the policy amount.

AP CMO: Govt,in a review meeting, has decided to increase the group insurance amount for constables form Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh,for Sub Inspectors&Inspectors,it was hiked to Rs 35 lakh,for Dy Superintendent of Police &higher cadre officials amount was increased to Rs 45 lakh. https://t.co/VtoyZimev5