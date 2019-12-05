शहर चुनें

Andhra Pradesh : group insurance policy has been revoked for police after 20 years

आंध्र प्रदेश : मुख्यमंत्री रेड्डी का पुलिस को तोहफा, 20 साल बाद शुरू की समूह बीमा योजना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजालाअमरावती Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 05:30 AM IST
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश की वाईएसआर कांग्रेस सरकार ने राज्य के पुलिसकर्मियों को बड़ा तोहफा दिया है। राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी ने एलान किया कि राज्य के पुलिस कर्मियों के लिए समूह बीमा योजना को 20 साल बाद दोबारा शुरू कर दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही पॉलिसी की रकम में भी इजाफा किया गया है। 
मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय ने इस बारे में बताया कि एक समीक्षा बैठक में समूह बीमा के तहत रकम बढ़ाने का फैसला भी किया गया। इसके मुताबिक कॉन्स्टेबलों के लिए इस रकम को 13 लाख से 20 लाख रुपये किया गया है। सब इंस्पेक्टर और इंस्पेक्टर के लिए यह रकम अब 35 लाख होगी। डिप्टी सुपरिटेंडेंट ऑफ पुलिस और उच्च कैडर के अधिकारियों के लिए रकम को बढ़ाकर 45 लाख रुपये कर दिया गया है। 

 
