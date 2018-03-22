शहर चुनें

बीजेपी ने टीपू को बताया कर्नाटक के इतिहास का काला अध्याय, राहुल बोले- सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव का प्रतीक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 12:22 PM IST
अनंत कुमार
अनंत कुमार
टीपू सुल्तान पर राहुल गांधी के बयान के बाद केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत कुमार ने पलटवार किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि राहुल गांधी और सिद्धारमैया वोट बैंक की राजनीति कर रहे हैं।   उन्होंने राहुल पर सांप्रदायिक और बेईमान राजनीति करने का आरोप लगाया। 
आपको बता दें कि राहुल गांधी ने टीपू सुल्तान को सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव का प्रतीक बताया था। टीपू सुल्तान से जुड़े सवाल पूछे जाने पर राहुल ने कहा था कि वह टीपू के काम से प्रभावित हैं, उन्होंने संकट की घड़ी में मंदिर की मदद की थी। राहुल का टीपू को सेक्युलर बताने के बाद बीजेपी और कांग्रेस में नई जुबानी जंग शुरू हो गई है। 

अनंत ने कहा कि कर्नाटक में टीपू सुल्तान को हिंदुओं पर अत्याचार और उनका दमन करने के लिए जाना जाता है, जोकि कर्नाटक के इतिहास में काला अध्याय है। ये वे लोग हैं जो तुगलक फेस्टिवल का भी आयोजन कर सकते हैं।
 
 

tipu sultan ananth kumar rahul gandhi

