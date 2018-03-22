Unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi & Siddaramaiah are engaged in vote-bank politics & communal-disharmony politics. Tipu Sultan, known for tyranny & oppression of Hindus is black chapter in Karnataka's history. They may celebrate Tughlaq festival also: Ananth Kumar on RG's statement pic.twitter.com/toOYBnJhTl— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2018
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने बीजेपी सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि देश की समस्या यह है कि 39 भारतीय इराक में मारे गए हैं, सरकार का झूठ पकड़ा गया है।
22 मार्च 2018