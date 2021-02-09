शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   An earthquake reported in West Kameng of Arunachal Pradesh 

अरुणाचल में भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 2.3 रही तीव्रता

Amit Mandal न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ईटानगर Published by: Amit Mandal
Updated Tue, 09 Feb 2021 06:16 AM IST
विज्ञापन
भूकंप
भूकंप - फोटो : AMAR UJALA

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
अरुणाचल प्रदेश के पश्चिम कामेंग में आज तड़के भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सिस्मोलॉजी के मुताबिक, सुबह 4.09 बजे आए भूकंप के झटके की तीव्रता रिक्टर स्केल पर 2.3 मापी गई। 
विज्ञापन

 


 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national earthquake

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

शनि उदय 2021
Predictions

मकर राशि में शनि के उदय से जागेगी इन छह राशियों की किस्मत, होगा जमकर फायदा

9 फरवरी 2021

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
Chandigarh

उत्तराखंड आपदा : डॉक्टर ने बताया- कैसा है मंजर, कीचड़ में धंसे शव, पहचानना भी मुश्किल

9 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सुखदेव सिंह
Delhi

लाल किला हिंसा में इनामी आरोपी सुखेदव के कहने पर ही जुगराज से फहराया था झंडा, पूछताछ में हुए कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

9 फरवरी 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Agra

यूपी: दुष्कर्मी पिता को आखिरी सांस तक कारावास, सजा सुनाने से पहले जज ने पढ़ी भावुक कविता

9 फरवरी 2021

मृतक का फाइल फोटो
Moradabad

यूपी: एमबीए छात्रा की गला दबाकर और ईंट से सिर कुचलकर हत्या, शव के पास मिले ये सामान

9 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
किसान आंदोलन।
Chandigarh

पीएम मोदी ने कहा आंदोलनजीवी तो किसान नेताओं ने भी कह दी बड़ी बात, आप भी जान लें

8 फरवरी 2021

चमोली आपदा से खौफ में ग्रामीण
Chamoli

चमोली आपदा: आंखों के सामने सैलाब में समा गए अपने, खौफजदा ग्रामीणों ने जंगल में बिताई रात

8 फरवरी 2021

आर अश्विन
Cricket News

अंग्रेजों के खिलाफ नौ विकेट चटकाने के बाद अश्निन हुए भावुक, कहा- शरीर भले ही साथ ना दे लेकिन...

8 फरवरी 2021

एड जॉयस
Cricket News

इन भाईयों की जोड़ी ने अलग-अलग देशों से खेला अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट, कोई हुआ हिट तो कोई फ्लॉप

8 फरवरी 2021

शेयर बाजार में भारी तेजी
Business

झूमा सेंसेक्स: भारत विश्व के सात सबसे बड़े शेयर बाजार वाले देशों में शुमार

8 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X