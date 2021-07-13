बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
अंडमान द्वीप में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर  4.2 मापी गई तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पोर्ट ब्लेयर Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Tue, 13 Jul 2021 04:32 AM IST
भूकंप
भूकंप - फोटो : iStock
ख़बर सुनें
अंडमान द्वीप क्षेत्र में आज सुबह 1.44 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर पैमाने पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.2 मापी गई है। राष्ट्रीय भूकंप विज्ञान केंद्र ने भूकंप की पुष्टि की है।
india news national earthquake in andaman and nicobar andaman and nicobar earthquake
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

