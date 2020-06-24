शहर चुनें
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on Richter scale struck 70 km South South-East (SSE) of Champhai

मिजोरम में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.2 रही तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आइजोल Updated Wed, 24 Jun 2020 12:36 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Amarujala

मिजोरम में मंगलवार देर रात 11 बजकर तीन मिनट पर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप विज्ञान केंद्र(एनसीएस) के अनुसार रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.2 की तीव्रता थी और भूकंप का केंद्र चम्फाई जिले के 70 किमी दक्षिण दक्षिण-पूर्व में था।
mizoram earthquake champhai richter scale

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

