मिजोरम में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.2 रही तीव्रता

मिजोरम में मंगलवार देर रात 11 बजकर तीन मिनट पर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप विज्ञान केंद्र(एनसीएस) के अनुसार रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.2 की तीव्रता थी और भूकंप का केंद्र चम्फाई जिले के 70 किमी दक्षिण दक्षिण-पूर्व में था।

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on Richter scale struck 70 km South South-East (SSE) of Champhai, Mizoram at 11:03 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/EMdUHYdAjh