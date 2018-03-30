शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Amit Shah Visits Mysore in the regards of Karnataka Assembly Polls 2018

अमित शाह बोले- कर्नाटक में BJP-RSS के 24 कार्यकर्ताओं की हुई हत्या, खुलेआम घूम रहे हैं अपराधी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैसूर Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 01:41 PM IST
अमित शाह
अमित शाह
कर्नाटक में विधानसभा चुनावों के मद्देनजर सियासी चहलकदमी तेज हो गई है। बीजेपी और कांग्रेस यहां कोई कोर कसर नहीं छोड़ना चाहती है। इसी कड़ी में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह कर्नाटक के दौरे पर हैं, वहां वह जागृति यात्रा कर रहे हैं। जागृति यात्रा के तहत शाह मैसूर, चामराजनगर, मांड्या और रामानगर में लोगों से मुलाकात करेंगे। अपनी यात्रा की कड़ी में अमित शाह आज मैसूर में हैं। यहां उन्होंने मीडिया से बात करते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस के शासन के दौरान कर्नाटक में बीजेपी और आरएसएस के कार्यकर्ताओं की हत्या की गई। 24 लोगों की हत्या हुई लेकिन पुलिस ने कोई कदम नहीं उठाया। 
उन्होंने कहा कि कर्नाटक में हत्यारे खुलेआम घूम रहे हैं। शाह के मुताबिक अब सिद्धारमैया की सरकार का अंतिम समय आ रहा है। अगर बीजेपी सत्ता में आती है तो हम आरोपियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई करेंगे। एक रैली को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने जुबान फिसलने की घटना का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि गलती से मैंने सिद्धारमैया सरकार की जगह येदियुरप्पा सरकार को भ्रष्टाचारी कह दिया तो कांग्रेस पार्टी उत्सव मनाने लगी। मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी और राहुल गांधी से कहना चाहता हूं कि मुझसे गलती हो सकती है लेकिन कर्नाटक के लोग गलती नहीं करेंगे। 
 


आपको बता दें कि शाह ने लिंगायत समुदाय के प्रमुख धार्मिक स्थल सुत्तूर मठ का भी दौरा किया। इसके अलावा शाह ने मैसूर के पूर्व शासक के परिवार से भी मुलाकात की थी।    

RELATED

amit shah karnataka assembly polls bjp siddaramaiah

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Sidharth Sagar
Television

चार महीने से लापता कॉमेडियन सोशल मीडिया पर आया सामने, VIDEO पोस्ट कर किया बड़ा खुलासा

30 मार्च 2018

Rahul Singh
Television

टीवी एक्टर ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, एक ही सीरियल में निभा दिए 75 किरदार

30 मार्च 2018

बाबुल सुप्रियो
Bollywood

बैंक की नौकरी छोड़ बने थे सिंगर और अब हैं मोदी के मंत्री, चमड़ी उधेड़ने की धमकी देकर आए चर्चा में

30 मार्च 2018

Baaghi 2 movie review: Normal story same plot Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani movie is wastage of time
Movie Review

फिल्म रीव्यू: रोमांस और एक्शन का कॉकटेल है बागी 2, टाइगर के फैंस जरूर देखें

30 मार्च 2018

doctor and Patient
Weird Stories

भारत नहीं, पर विदेशों में मरीजों को भी मिले हैं स्पेशल अधिकार, आप जानेंगे तो चौंक जाएंगे

30 मार्च 2018

ईशा अंबानी
Bollywood

ईशा अंबानी ने होने वाली भाभी के लिए दी इमोशनल स्पीच, बोलीं- 'हम बहनें हैं, बस हमारी मां अलग हैं'

30 मार्च 2018

Kapil Sharma
Television

पहले एपिसोड के बाद ही कपिल शर्मा को चैनल ने धमकाया, महंगी पड़ सकती हैं हरकतें

30 मार्च 2018

आयुष शर्मा
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने निभाया भाई का फर्ज, फिल्म से हटवाए जीजा के लिपलॉक सीन

30 मार्च 2018

उड़ता पंजाब
Bollywood

B'day Spl: 'पद्मावत' से ज्यादा विवादित थी इस डायरेक्टर की फिल्म, सेंसर बोर्ड ने लगाए थे 89 कट

30 मार्च 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

दुबई के इस खूबसूरत आईलैंड पर सलमान ने सेलिब्रेट किया भांजे का बर्थ डे, देखें पार्टी की तस्वीरें और वीडियो

30 मार्च 2018

Most Read

पासपोर्ट
India News

केन्द्र सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, अब भ्रष्ट कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिलेगा पासपोर्ट

जिन अधिकारियों पर भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप में पूछताछ की जा रही है या फिर उनपर मामला दर्ज है, उन्हें पासपोर्ट नहीं दिया जाएगा।

30 मार्च 2018

narendra modi minister upendra kushwaha met lalu yadav at AIIMS in Delhi
India News

लालू से एम्स में मिले मोदी सरकार के मंत्री, सियासी अटकलें हुई तेज

30 मार्च 2018

वी के सिंह
India News

39 भारतीयों के शव लाने 1 अप्रैल को इराक जाएंगे वीके सिंह, ISIS ने की थी हत्या

30 मार्च 2018

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट
India News

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर मची अफरा-तफरी, गुम हो गए हजारों यात्रियों के लगेज

30 मार्च 2018

students
India News

CBSE ऑफिस और जावडे़कर के घर के बाहर छात्रों का प्रदर्शन, खड़गे ने बताया HRD की असफलता

30 मार्च 2018

परीक्षा हॉल
India News

जानिए कैसे तैयार किया जाता है CBSE का पेपर और छात्रों तक कैसे पहुंचता है

30 मार्च 2018

रेलमंत्री पीयूष गोयल
India News

रेल मंत्री ने किया ट्वीटः नौकरी के लिए 20 हजार अतिरिक्त रिक्तियों की घोषणा

30 मार्च 2018

महेश विक्रम हेगड़े
India News

बंगलूरू: फेक न्यूज के आरोप में समाचार पोर्टल के संपादक विक्रम हेगड़े गिरफ्तार

30 मार्च 2018

राष्ट्रपति भवन
India News

फर्जी कागजात से राष्ट्रपति भवन में छह लोगों को मिली नौकरी 

30 मार्च 2018

एमएस धोनी, रजनीकांत
India News

IPL से पहले एमएस धोनी और रजनीकांत का धमाकेदार वीडियो

30 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को सोशल मीडिया पर दी श्रद्धांजलि, वायरल हुई निधन की अफवाह

एक बार फिर से देश में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपाई के निधन की अफवाह फैल गई है। राजस्थान के जयपुर और कुछ इलाकों में उनके निधन की खबर सोशल मीडिया पर फैल गई और लोग इसके लिए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि तक देने लगे।

30 मार्च 2018

devendra fadnavis 0:42

CM देवेंद्र फडणवीस पर किसने फेंका जूता?

30 मार्च 2018

सीबीएसई 2:01

CBSE पेपर लीक: कांग्रेस ने इन तीखे शब्दों के जरिए बोला पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी पर हमला

30 मार्च 2018

आसनसोल 1:00

VIDEO: आसनसोल में नहीं सुधर रहे हालात, जिला प्रशासन ने हिंसा रोकने को उठाया ये कदम

30 मार्च 2018

आईआरसीटीसी 1:37

IRCTC का नया लोगो और टैगलाइन देकर 1 लाख जीतने का मौका, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

29 मार्च 2018

Recommended

BJP's second biggest mistake before Karnataka assembly election 2018
India News

कर्नाटक चुनाव से पहले फिर हुई भाजपा से दूसरी बड़ी गलती, कांग्रेस कहेगी थैंक्स

29 मार्च 2018

Amit Shah mistake in Karnataka Assembly Election 2018, Congress counter BJP
India News

कर्नाटक चुनाव से पहले BJP ने की बड़ी गलती, राहुल ने भी ली चुटकी

27 मार्च 2018

अमित शाह
India News

अमित शाह ने सिद्धारमैया पर लगाया हिंदुओं को बांटने और किसानों की अनदेखी करने का आरोप

27 मार्च 2018

Bjp president amit shah 2 day karnataka visit
India News

कर्नाटक चुनावः राहुल के बाद अमित शाह ने कसी कमर, सिद्धगंगा मठ के स्वामी से लिया आशीर्वाद

26 मार्च 2018

ओम प्रकाश राजभर
Lucknow

अमित शाह से मुलाकात के बाद मिलने लगी मंच पर जगह: राजभर

26 मार्च 2018

Amit Shah preparing for 2019, appeals to strengthen party
India News

2019 की तैयारी में जुटे शाह, पार्टी को मजबूत करने की अपील

25 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.