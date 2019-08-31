शहर चुनें

Amit shah said Modi government committed to complete the work of Kartarpur corridor on time

मोदी सरकार करतारपुर गलियारे का काम समय पर पूरा करने को प्रतिबद्ध: अमित शाह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 31 Aug 2019 07:59 PM IST
अमित शाह
अमित शाह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
केन्द्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने शनिवार को कहा कि मोदी सरकार करतारपुर गलियारे का काम तय समय पर पूरा करने को लेकर प्रतिबद्ध है। भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच करतारपुर गलियारे को लेकर शुक्रवार को पंजाब के गुरदासपुर में जीरो प्वाइंट पर तकनीकी समिति की बैठक हुई थी जिसके बाद गृह मंत्री ने यह आश्वासन दिया है। 
शाह ने गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब जी के प्रकाश पर्व के मौके पर विशेषकर सिख समुदाय को बधाई देते हुए उम्मीद जताई कि पवित्र गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब का प्रकाश सभी का मार्गदर्शन करता रहेगा और राष्ट्र की बेहतर सेवा करने की ताकत प्रदान करेगा।

शाह ने ट्वीट किया, 'मैं निर्धारित समय सीमा के भीतर करतारपुर साहिब कॉरिडोर पर काम पूरा करने की मोदी सरकार की प्रतिबद्धता को भी दोहराता हूं।'
 

यह गलियारा पाकिस्तान के करतारपुर में दरबार साहिब को गुरदासपुर जिले के डेरा बाबा नानक गुरुद्वारे से जोड़ेगा और भारतीय सिख तीर्थयात्रियों को वीजा-मुक्त आवाजाही की सुविधा प्रदान करेगा। 

 
narendra modi kartarpur corridor amit shah kartarpur kartarpur sahib modi government करतारपुर गलियारा करतारपुर करतारपुर साहिब अमित शाह नरेंद्र मोदी
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

