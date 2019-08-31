मोदी सरकार करतारपुर गलियारे का काम समय पर पूरा करने को प्रतिबद्ध: अमित शाह

May the light of Holy Guru Granth Sahib ji continue to guide us and provide us the strength to serve our nation better.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2019
I also reiterate the commitment of Modi govt to complete the work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor within the time frame.
वाहेगुरु जी दा खालसा, वाहेगुरु जी दी फतेह pic.twitter.com/AQPBlWpyHu
सीबीआई ने कर्नाटक में पूर्ववर्ती कांग्रेस-जद(एस) सरकार के दौरान नेताओं की कथित फोन टैपिंग की जांच की जिम्मेदारी संभाली है। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि एजेंसी ने मुख्यमंत्री येदियुरप्पा के नेतृत्व में कर्नाटक सरकार के अनुरोध पर एक प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है।
31 अगस्त 2019