LIVE : गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने संभाला कार्यभार

LiveLIVE : गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने संभाला कार्यभार
Delhi: Prakash Javadekar takes charge as the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Babul Supriyo, MoS in the ministry is also present. pic.twitter.com/dIDe48m6Rp— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019
Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence. pic.twitter.com/I9X0x4wNhc— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019
Sonia Gandhi has been elected as Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP). pic.twitter.com/8n9OHeKOKs— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019
Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi arrive for Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting. pic.twitter.com/sGf7d5l0Pr— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah leaves from the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, after meeting him. pic.twitter.com/c9YBgMSbz4— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019
Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi leaves for Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting. pic.twitter.com/lYgJHQ5aMk— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019
Delhi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy arrives at Ministry of Home Affairs to take charge. pic.twitter.com/BN9StoiEX2— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. pic.twitter.com/b7CEc0sNpi— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019
Maharashtra: Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari arrives in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/4gx7a71GXF— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute at the National War Memorial. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh are also present. Rajnath Singh will formally take charge as the Defence Minister today. pic.twitter.com/4nAloADMQ4— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019
सोशल मीडिया पर हाल ही में एक खिलौने वाले की वीडियो काफी वायरल हुई है। जिसमें वह खिलौने बेचते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से लेकर केजरीवाल तक की नकल कर रहा है। अब इस खिलौने वाले को रेलवे पुलिस फोर्स (आरपीएफ) ने गुजरात के सूरत से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
1 जून 2019