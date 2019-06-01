शहर चुनें

amit shah meets to rajnath, Sonia Gandhi elected as Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party

Live

LIVE : गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने संभाला कार्यभार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 01 Jun 2019 12:19 PM IST
amit shah meets to rajnath, Sonia Gandhi elected as Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : ANI
लाइव अपडेट

12:14 PM, 01-Jun-2019
अमित शाह ने देश के नए गृह मंत्री के तौर पर अपना कार्यभार संभाला  लिया है।
11:14 AM, 01-Jun-2019
प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने पर्यावरण, वन और जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्री के तौर पर अपना कार्यभार संभाला। उनके साथ राज्यमंत्री बाबुल सुप्रियो भी मौजूद थे।
 
11:09 AM, 01-Jun-2019
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण मुलाकात के लिए रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के आवास पर पहुंची हैं।
 
11:04 AM, 01-Jun-2019
सोनिया गांधी को कांग्रेस के संसदीय दल का नेता चुन लिया गया है।
 
11:02 AM, 01-Jun-2019
कांग्रेस की संसदीय दल की बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए यूपीए अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी और पार्टी अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पहुंचे। 
 
11:01 AM, 01-Jun-2019
गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह से उनके आवास पर मुलाकात करने के बाद गृहमंत्री अमित शाह रवाना हुए।
 
11:01 AM, 01-Jun-2019
कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए राहुल गांधी अपने आवास से रवाना हुए।
 
11:00 AM, 01-Jun-2019
गृह राज्यमंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी अपना कार्यभार संभालने के लिए गृह मंत्रालय पहुंचे।
 
10:59 AM, 01-Jun-2019
केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के आवास पर पहुंचे हैं।
 
10:58 AM, 01-Jun-2019
सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग, सूक्ष्म, लघु और मध्यम उद्यम मंत्री नितिन गडकरी महाराष्ट्र के नागपुर पहुंचे।
 
10:57 AM, 01-Jun-2019
गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कार्यभार संभालने से पहले राष्ट्रीय शौर्य स्मारक जाकर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस दौरान उनके साथ सेनाध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत, वायुसेना अध्यक्ष बीएस धनोआ और नौसेना अध्यक्ष एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह मौजूद थे। वह आज आधिकारिक तौर पर अपना कार्यभार संभालेंगे।
 
10:48 AM, 01-Jun-2019
राजनाथ सिंह ने शनिवार सुबह अपना कार्यभार संभालने से पहले राष्ट्रीय शौर्य स्मारक पहुंचकर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस दौरान उनके साथ तीनों सेनाओं के अध्यक्ष मौजूद थे। उन्हें मोदी सरकार में रक्षा मंत्री की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। नए मंत्रिमंडल में 24 कैबिनेट मंत्री, नौ राज्यमंत्री और 24 को स्वतंत्र प्रभार सौंपा गया है। इसके अलावा शनिवार को ही कांग्रेस के संसदीय दल की बैठक है। जिसमें लोकसभा में कांग्रेस का नेता कौन होगा इसपर फैसला लिया जाएगा।
 
rajnath singh rahul gandhi congress parliamentary meet lok sabha amit shah soldiers tribute modi government राजनाथ सिंह राहुल गांधी
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

