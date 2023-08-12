Gujarat: गुजरात के दौरे पर देर रात भुज पहुंचे गृह मंत्री शाह, आज कच्छ में विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों में लेंगे भाग

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह गुजरात के दो दिवसीय दौरे पर शुक्रवार देर रात भुज पहुंचे। भुज एयरपोर्ट पर स्थानीय भाजपा नेताओं ने उनका स्वागत किया। अमित शाह आज कच्छ में विभिन्न विकास परियोजानाओं को उद्घाटन करेंगे। इसके अलावा उनका कोटेश्वर महादेव मंदिर जाने का भी कार्यक्रम है। साथ ही वह यहां इफ्फको के नए नैनो फर्टिलाइजर प्लांट का उद्घाटन करेंगे।

#WATCH | Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Bhuj airport for a two-day visit to the state. pic.twitter.com/YeF9TCnZsh