महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती को लेकर भाजपा सांसदों को संबोधित करेंगे अमित शाह

Union Home Minister & BJP President Amit Shah will address BJP MPs from all the states on September 21 through video conferencing, to discuss the celebrations to be held on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/SLf4nAeVDX— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सात राज्यों ने अपने मंत्रियों को इतना गरीब समझा था कि वे अपना आयकर भर पाने लायक नहीं हैं। इन राज्यों में उत्तर प्रदेश, मध्यप्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, हरियाणा, उत्तराखंड और हिमाचल प्रदेश और पंजाब शामिल है।
19 सितंबर 2019