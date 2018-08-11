शहर चुनें

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का हाल जानने एम्स पहुंचे शाह और राजनाथ सिंह 

Updated Sat, 11 Aug 2018 11:33 PM IST
Amit shah and Rajnath Singh to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS
एम्स में भर्ती पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का हाल जानने शनिवार को भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह और केंदीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह पहुंचे। 
अमित शाह और केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह करीब सात बजे एम्स अस्पताल पहुंचे। यहां एम्स प्रबंधन ने उन्हें पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी दी।

 डॉ. ने बताया कि फिलहाल पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री की हालत स्थिर है। करीब पंद्रह से मिनट वहां रूकने के बाद वे एम्स से निकल गए।  
 

 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Rupees
India News

भारत में हैं 200 अरबपति, दुनिया में 11वें स्थान पर भारत, ये देश है सबसे ऊपर

दुनिया में किस देश में कितने अरबपति हैं। इस बारे में एक सूची जारी हुई है। अरबपतियों के मामले में भारत दुनिया में 11वें स्थान पर है। नाइट फ्रेंक एलएलपी एजेंसी ने वेल्थ एक्स से प्राप्त के आधारों पर एक रिपोर्ट जारी की है।

11 अगस्त 2018

BJP to use pm narendra Modi popularity among NRI
India News

एनआरआई के बीच मोदी की लोकप्रियता की चुनावी फसल काटेगी भाजपा, संशोधन बिल लोकसभा से पारित

11 अगस्त 2018

SBI withdrawing Magstripe Debit Cards to EMV Chip Debit Cards
India News

बंद होने वाले हैं करोड़ों एसबीआई ग्राहकों के एटीएम कार्ड, बैंक ने दी डेडलाइन

11 अगस्त 2018

cbi arrives at muzaffarpur shelter home,Long questioned by Brajesh Thakur's son
India News

मुजफ्फरपुर बालिका गृह पहुंची सीबीआई, ब्रजेश ठाकुर के बेटे से की लंबी पूछताछ

11 अगस्त 2018

More than 2 lakh jobs in the field of AC and refrigeration, 4 months course of doing this.
India News

एसी और रेफ्रिजरेशन के क्षेत्र में 2 लाख से भी ज्यादा नौकरी, इसरे करा रहा 4 महीने का कोर्स

11 अगस्त 2018

Heavy rains in 16 states, including Kerala, over the next two days, weather department issued alert
India News

केरल समेत 16 राज्यों में अगले दो दिनों में भारी बारिश के आसार, अलर्ट जारी

11 अगस्त 2018

Salman Khan Kapil Sharma raj thakre cars challaned fines go unpaid
India News

सलमान, कपिल और ठाकरे समेत कई सेलिब्रिटी उड़ा रहे यातायात नियमों की धज्जियां, नहीं भर रहे चालान

11 अगस्त 2018

Amit Shah West Bengal
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल में रैली के बाद टीएमसी ने अमित शाह को दिया 72 घंटे का अल्टीमेटम

11 अगस्त 2018

Ravi Shankar Prasad
India News

जनता को भड़काने वाली वेबसाइटों को बंद करेगी सरकार, होगी कड़ी कार्रवाई

11 अगस्त 2018

30,000 children's aadhar card joined track child portel who living in Shelter Home
India News

शेल्टर होम में रहने वाले 30,000 बच्चों के आधार ट्रैक चाइल्ड पोर्टल से जोड़े 

11 अगस्त 2018

Mani Shankar Aiyar slams PM Narendra Modi in Communal Context
India News

मुसलमानों को पिल्ला कहने वाला देश का पीएम बनेगा, कभी सोचा नहीं था: मणिशंकर अय्यर

11 अगस्त 2018

Ayodhya Ram temple has never been an election agenda for BJP said Mahendra Nath Pandey
India News

भाजपा नेता महेंद्रनाथ पांडे का बयान- 'राम मंदिर कभी भी उनकी पार्टी के लिए चुनावी एजेंडा नहीं रहा'

11 अगस्त 2018

pune: two boys arrested for exploding crude bomb outside girls home
India News

प्रेमी ने प्रेमिका के घर के बाहर किया बम ब्लास्ट, बोला- हम दोनों के बीच थे गहरे संबंध

11 अगस्त 2018

UP: 14 judges will hold their post after Seven years after the appointment
India News

नियुक्ति के सात साल बाद 14 जज संभालेंगे अपना पद, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश से बाधा हुई दूर

11 अगस्त 2018

On first day in Rajyasabha Harivansh win the hearts of opposition and followed rule book
India News

पहले दिन उपसभापति ने कराई सरकार की किरकिरी, जीता विपक्ष का दिल

11 अगस्त 2018

Deoria Shelter Home
India News

देवरिया बालिका गृह: हफ्ते के आखिर में डरने लगती थी बच्चियां, बताई आपबीती

11 अगस्त 2018

