अमर उजाला पोल: पाकिस्तान पर सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी का बयान बड़बोलापन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 09:05 PM IST
पाकिस्तान की ओर से सीमा पर की गई फायरिंग पर बीजेपी नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने आक्रामक तेवर दिखाये हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि वो शुरुआत से कहते आ रहे हैं कि युद्ध की तैयारी करो और पाकिस्तान के चार टुकड़े कर दो। 

उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान ने सारी हदें पार कर दी हैं। पाकिस्तान के आतंकियों से चीन भी परेशान है। चीन भी पाकिस्तान को चेतावनी दे चुका है। आपको बता दें कि नए साल की शुरुआत से अब तक हुए संघर्ष विराम उल्लंघन में सुरक्षाबलों के 9 जवान समेत करीब 17 लोग मारे गए हैं जबकि 70 लोग घायल हुए हैं। 

पाकिस्तान ने रविवार को जम्मू कश्मीर में सुंदरबनी से लेकर पुंछ तक नियंत्रण रेखा (एलओसी) पर भारी गोलाबारी की। इसमें एक सैन्य अधिकारी और तीन जवान शहीद हो गए। फायरिंग की वजह से सीमा के 5 किमी के दायरे में 84 स्कूलों को तीन दिन के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है। 

इसी विषय पर अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम ने ऑनलाइन पोल में अपने पाठकों से सवाल पूछा था क्या सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के बयान 'पाक के चार टुकड़े कर दो' को आप नेताओं का बड़बोलापन मानते हैं? 

पोल के जवाब में हमें कुल 3968 वोट मिले। इनमें से 62.02 फीसदी (2,461) पाठकों ने माना कि 'पाक के चार टुकड़े कर दो' जैसे बयान नेताओं का बड़बोलापन है, जबकि 37.98 फीसदी (1507) पाठकों ने सवाल के जवाब में कहा कि यह बयान नेताओं का बड़बोलापन नहीं है। 
